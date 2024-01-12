Inside The Real Meaning Behind Ariana Grande's Yes, And?

Arianators, aka Ariana Grande fans, were in for a treat on January 7, 2024, when she announced "Yes, And?" on Instagram — the inaugural single from her upcoming seventh album. On January 12, the singer released the track and its corresponding music video. The lyrics to "Yes, And?" seem to reference some of Grande's real-life struggles and her desire to ignore people's negative perceptions and focus on herself.

Some lines in the opening verse likely allude to Grande and Dalton Gomez's divorce: "Well, everybody's tired / And healin' from somebody." The "Yes, And?" pre-chorus advises people to pay no attention to what other people say or think about you. In the pre-chorus and into the chorus, Grande sings, "And if you find yourself in a dark situation / Just turn on your light and be like / 'Yes, and?' / Say that s*** with your chest, and / Be your own f***in' best friend." The chorus also tells listeners to keep looking ahead.

The principle of saying "Yes, and..." is foundational for improvisational comedy. Actors use it to establish trust in a scene partner and to keep things moving forward. Grande may be doing something similar in her real life as well. The usage of "Yes, and?" throughout the song could also be a reference to Grande's own acting work.