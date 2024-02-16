How Being 'Hated' Brought Tiffany And Ivanka Trump Closer Together
Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, daughters of former president Donald Trump, have a long history of intense sibling rivalry and bad blood. Though only half-siblings, sharing a famous father like Trump has kept both women in the spotlight for years, and while the two have played nice in front of cameras and in public for the most part, headlines have been exposing the darker side of the relationship for some time now.
In fact, after a clip of an old episode of "The Howard Stern Show" was obtained by Newsweek in 2017, it was revealed that Ivanka and her brother, Donald Trump Jr., went so far as to try and rob Tiffany of her inheritance in hopes that the two of them would get more by not slicing up the pie with their younger half-sibling. While this didn't come to pass, Tiffany has been left out of the Trump family business, which, while at one time may have seemed like a slight, has more recently saved Tiffany from the legal trouble that Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric Trump have all found themselves in.
In spite of all of this, it now appears that the bad blood between the two sisters has become water under the bridge. How? Well, as the saying goes, nothing unites people more than a common enemy. And in the case of the Trump sisters, the enemy has been unrelentingly cruel public opinion.
Tiffany and Ivanka make peace
A source close to the Trump family dished to People about how the relationship between Ivanka and Tiffany Trump has changed in the wake of the turmoil surrounding their father's presidency and Donald's legal troubles. "They used to not get along, but now they're bonded over their shared trauma of being the most hated kids in America," the unnamed source said.
The friend of the Trump family further explained, "Going through that experience with their dad as president was awful for them; they hated it. People were so cruel. Especially about Tiffany's looks." The source also put to bed the speculation that with Ivanka steering clear of her father's presidential campaign this time around and moving her family to Miami, Tiffany might become the new "first daughter" and a more forward-facing part of her father's Washington presence. The source claimed that both Tiffany and Ivanka "want nothing to do with politics this time around; they never want to go through that again. They just want to chill in Miami." Tiffany lives in Palm Beach, Florida, not far from her older sister.
And there have been signs that this source may, in fact, be correct that the two Trump women have turned over a new leaf in their relationship.
The Trump sisters have shown solidarity
While it seems that both Tiffany and Ivanka Trump are doing their best to stay out of the political spotlight and are spending their time with their families in Florida, the sisters did show their mutual public support for another member of the Trump family who has been conspicuously absent from the campaign spotlight: their stepmother Melania.
When Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs, passed away in early 2024, both Tiffany and Ivanka, along with their respective husbands, Michael Boulos and Jared Kushner, were seen mourning with their family at the funeral in Palm Beach, Florida. In fact, all of the Trump children were there with their spouses, making a clear show of solidarity and caring for Melania. This is not the first time the sisters have both made it a point to show up for their family when it mattered most. The two were also seen together at the funeral of Robert Trump, Donald Trump's brother, who passed away in 2020.
While neither Tiffany nor Ivanka has made a public statement about their apparent reconciliation, Ivanka did make a statement that echoes what the anonymous source told People about her family-centered goals going forward, saying, "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family ... I do not plan to be involved in politics."