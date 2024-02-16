How Being 'Hated' Brought Tiffany And Ivanka Trump Closer Together

Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, daughters of former president Donald Trump, have a long history of intense sibling rivalry and bad blood. Though only half-siblings, sharing a famous father like Trump has kept both women in the spotlight for years, and while the two have played nice in front of cameras and in public for the most part, headlines have been exposing the darker side of the relationship for some time now.

In fact, after a clip of an old episode of "The Howard Stern Show" was obtained by Newsweek in 2017, it was revealed that Ivanka and her brother, Donald Trump Jr., went so far as to try and rob Tiffany of her inheritance in hopes that the two of them would get more by not slicing up the pie with their younger half-sibling. While this didn't come to pass, Tiffany has been left out of the Trump family business, which, while at one time may have seemed like a slight, has more recently saved Tiffany from the legal trouble that Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric Trump have all found themselves in.

In spite of all of this, it now appears that the bad blood between the two sisters has become water under the bridge. How? Well, as the saying goes, nothing unites people more than a common enemy. And in the case of the Trump sisters, the enemy has been unrelentingly cruel public opinion.