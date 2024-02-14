How Is King Charles Doing? His Recent Outing Gives Royal Fans Hope Amid Cancer Diagnosis
King Charles III's cancer diagnosis was announced to the world in early February 2024. While he shared that it had been caught during his hospital treatment of an enlarged prostate, there are still some details that he's kept to himself that have left people guessing about the severity of his condition. There was no word on the type of cancer that he has, what stage it was caught in, and what specific treatment he's undergoing — all we know is that it's not prostate cancer. But given the fact that he's been seen out and about a couple of times since the diagnosis, it's helping to reassure royal fans of his condition.
King Charles and Queen Camilla were seen heading to church at Sandringham on February 11, nearly a week after his diagnosis was made public. A couple of days later, he and Camilla were driven to Clarence House. He was in London for cancer treatment, and the couple were seen headed back to Sandringham the next day. He didn't seem to show any outward signs of his illness; that isn't to say that he isn't feeling any of its effects, but the fact that he felt well enough to go to church seems to be a good sign. The king also seemed in good spirits as he waved from the car at well-wishers in London.
King Charles III seems to be staying at Sandringham between treatments
There are likely to be some ups and downs as King Charles continues his cancer treatment, which could trigger some royal protocols, like delegating official work to Counsellors of State. For the foreseeable future, sightings of the king will probably be limited to ones that we've had thus far — visiting London for his cancer treatments and potentially still attending church in Sandringham as he rests and recovers between treatments.
Since we don't know exactly what treatment he's undergoing, chemotherapy and radiation are two possibilities, but nothing has been confirmed. Therefore, it's hard to predict what side effects he might be dealing with behind the scenes. Being able to be at Sandringham will keep the king away from the crowds of London, and it gives him a quiet place to focus on his health.
His plan, according to the statement from Buckingham Palace that confirmed his diagnosis, is to continue working, though skipping the public-facing parts of the job. Queen Camilla and William, Prince of Wales will likely be picking up the slack. Prince William had been taking some time off as his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales recovered from abdominal surgery, but he's now back at work. Camilla has stayed busy with engagements, though it seems that she may be timing her public events around the king's treatment schedule.