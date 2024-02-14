How Is King Charles Doing? His Recent Outing Gives Royal Fans Hope Amid Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles III's cancer diagnosis was announced to the world in early February 2024. While he shared that it had been caught during his hospital treatment of an enlarged prostate, there are still some details that he's kept to himself that have left people guessing about the severity of his condition. There was no word on the type of cancer that he has, what stage it was caught in, and what specific treatment he's undergoing — all we know is that it's not prostate cancer. But given the fact that he's been seen out and about a couple of times since the diagnosis, it's helping to reassure royal fans of his condition.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were seen heading to church at Sandringham on February 11, nearly a week after his diagnosis was made public. A couple of days later, he and Camilla were driven to Clarence House. He was in London for cancer treatment, and the couple were seen headed back to Sandringham the next day. He didn't seem to show any outward signs of his illness; that isn't to say that he isn't feeling any of its effects, but the fact that he felt well enough to go to church seems to be a good sign. The king also seemed in good spirits as he waved from the car at well-wishers in London.