Tish And Billy Ray Cyrus Have Different Memories Of How Hannah Montana Impacted Their Family

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus had a rocky relationship, leading to their divorce in 2022. After nearly 30 years of marriage, they decided to part ways, citing "irreconcilable differences," as reported by USA Today. In a statement, they shared, "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

While their love story was marked by drama, including two previous attempts at divorce and allegations of infidelity from both sides, it seems that the unlikely catalyst for their separation was "Hannah Montana," the Disney show that propelled their daughter Miley Cyrus to stardom. In a 2011 interview with GQ, Billy Ray claimed that the show tore their family apart, though Tish refuted these allegations during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

Even though Billy Ray and Tish clearly have different memories of how "Hannah Montana" impacted their family, their marriage ultimately unraveled when Tish decided to embrace her true self, as she revealed to Alexandra Cooper on "Call Her Daddy." Tish reflected, "[I was] looking at myself being like, 'What in the heck are you doing?' So I literally just had made that firm decision, and I was like, 'I'm moving on with my life.'" Subsequently, Tish married "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell, while Billy Ray tied the knot with Firerose, a musician who is reportedly 28 years his junior.