The Onstage Bet Donny And Marie Osmond Made That Led To A Serious Injury

Donny and Marie Osmond, who first came to fame performing as a family as "The Osmonds," seem to have a pretty normal brother-sister relationship. The stakes may be a little higher when they issue one another a bet, thanks to their celebritydom, but their wager game for when they're performing is still the epitome of sibling rivalry. Marie, formerly part of CBS's "The Talk," dished in 2019 how she and Donny like to keep a running bet when they're performing.

"We have this bet between us that if anybody ever falls or has an accident, you keep singing," People reports the star admitting. "If you don't keep singing, you have to pay the other person 500 bucks. The whole time, I'm like, 'save the microphone, save the microphone!" the then 60-year-old joked. While stage slip-ups aren't very common, Marie's confession came on the heels of two falls during her and Donny's Las Vegas residency. The duo was performing at The Flamingo, as they had been since 2008 — the kickoff of their shockingly long in-house stint. It was during those final weeks of their 11-year-long stay when Marie suffered her first topple in September 2019.

The second time, two months later, was worse. Marie was tripped up when she transitioned from one number to the stage exit, her boot becoming stuck on the flooring. The fall, barely visible on camera, brought her painfully to her knees. She later told Donny, "I can't walk ... I think I broke my knee."