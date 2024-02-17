The Controversial Jennifer Aniston Emirates Commercial You Forgot About

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's Super Bowl 2024 ad brought us a whole lot of "Friends" nostalgia, but it also reminded us of Aniston's poorly received 2015 Emirates ad. The eerie commercial starts with a confused Aniston trying to find a shower in an airplane while donning a robe and carrying toiletries. After a few seconds of unfruitful searching, she finds some flight attendants and asks them where the shower is, but they tell her it doesn't exist.

To make matters worse, they inform her that they don't have a lounge either and offer her a hot towel for a shower. The "Murder Mystery" star insists that Emirates planes always have showers and lounges, and a steward tells her that she isn't on an Emirates plane. The news sends Aniston spiraling, and she starts to cry as the flight attendants laugh in her face. Then, we realize it was all a nightmare that Aniston later describes to the bartender on her Emirates plane.

Some people found the ad snobby and out-of-touch since Aniston got so worked up over minor inconveniences. When a Reddit user posted it on the platform, most people couldn't see the problem. One Redditor wrote that the airline industry deserved to be criticized because flying economy wasn't nearly as comfortable as it used to be since they supposedly incorporated more seats to make more money. However, another user took issue with how it made affordable airlines seem like the worst way to reach your destination when the alternative was out of budget for most people.