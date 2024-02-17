What We Know About Hallmark Star Erica Durance's Divorce From David Palffy

In April of 2023, Hallmark star Erica Durance and fellow actor David Palffy announced their decision to separate. The news came after almost 20 years of marriage, with the two originally tying the knot back in 2005. They announced their split in a statement to TMZ, choosing not to detail the reasoning behind their separation.

"David and Erica have decided to amicably separate," the statement read. "Out of respect for our children, that's all that will be conveyed at this time. Thank you in advance for your understanding as we navigate the next chapter in our lives." The former couple have two children together, Lochlan and Liam, along with a son from Palffy's previous marriage named Lazlo David.

While Durance is known on the Hallmark channel for memorable movies such as "Color My World With Love" and "North to Home," the Alberta native has also made a name for herself in hit TV shows like "Smallville" and "Saving Hope." Meanwhile, Palffy has appeared on shows like "Stargate SG-1" and "Cold Squad."