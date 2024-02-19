All Of Alison Sweeney & Cameron Mathison's Hallmark Murder She Baked Mysteries Ranked
Alison Sweeney has become synonymous with the Hallmark Channel since her debut in 2013, and the star has a particular penchant for solving crimes on-screen. With nearly 30 Hallmark movies she's starred in, Sweeney has made a name for herself as Hannah Swensen in the "Murder, She Baked" franchise, which was later revived as the "A Hannah Swensen Mystery" series. Hannah is a professional baker with a knack for amateur sleuthing who can't help but get involved in a murder investigation or two (or eight).
On Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Sweeney has been effortlessly bringing to life Hannah's adventures as she finds herself entangled in murder investigations, along with navigating her complicated love life. While Sweeney can't pick just one favorite Hallmark co-star, our favorite of hers is undoubtedly Cameron Mathison, who plays the charming out-of-town detective Mike Kingston, assigned to all the mysterious murders that Hannah can't keep her fingers out of, as well as her love interest.
We've ranked all eight movies from the beloved Hallmark franchise — "Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery," "Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery," "Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery," "Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe," "Murder, She Baked: Just Desserts," "Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," "Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," and "A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery" — using a weighted average method based on IMDb ratings. For a detailed explanation of our selection process, please refer to the methodology provided at the end of this article. Beware, there are some minor spoilers ahead.
Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery (2015) — 6.6/10
Out of the eight Hallmark movies featuring Hannah Swensen and Mike Kingston, "Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery" proved to be a fan favorite. The 2015 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original is the first in the "Murder, She Baked" franchise, setting the movie series up for success.
The plot follows Hannah as she embarks on her first crime-solving adventure. When her friend is found murdered, she takes it upon herself to uncover the truth behind the crime, much to Mike's initial annoyance. However, as the story unfolds, so does their dynamic.
What better way to start a movie series than right at the beginning? If you haven't seen any of the "Murder, She Baked" movies, its inaugural installment will introduce you to the beloved Hallmark characters and set the tone for the subsequent films. Other than serving as a great starting point, "A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery" scored the highest out of all the Hannah Swensen movies on IMDb.
Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery (2015) — 6.8/10
The second installment of the "Murder, She Baked" movie series ranked second overall according to IMDb ratings, solidifying its place on our list. Titled "Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery," this Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original offers viewers the perfect blend of intrigue and holiday spirit.
Continuing the story, we follow Hannah Swensen as she immerses herself in yet another murder mystery, with Mike Kingston right by her side. The two are on better terms than in the first movie, although a new romantic interest threatens to complicate matters. As Hannah ventures deeper into the investigation, she edges closer to unraveling the mystery and identifying the culprit, risking her own safety.
Released in 2015, "A Plum Pudding Mystery" delivers a mix of romance, holiday atmosphere, and, most importantly, suspense. While the plot is reminiscent of its prequel, the film's high viewer rating proves it to be worthy of your time.
Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery (2016) — 6.9/10
The third installment of the "Murder, She Baked" movie series, "Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery," has earned its place as the third highest-rated film of the franchise on our list, according to IMDb fans. Released in 2016 as a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original, this entry takes the franchise to another level, particularly in terms of romance.
Once again, Hannah Swensen finds herself immersed in unraveling a murder mystery in her quaint town, but she also becomes a prime suspect. With this being the third murder case she's stumbled upon, Hannah grapples with looking guilty but remains determined to crack the case.
"A Peach Cobbler Mystery" is guaranteed to keep you engaged throughout, and, while a little predictable (aren't all Hallmark movies?), it also guarantees a happy end. However, don't expect a romantic resolution for Hannah and Mike Kingston because it still isn't happening, at least not in this installment.
Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe (2016) — 6.7/10
"Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe" marks the fourth installment in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries franchise, securing its place as the fourth highest-rated movie on our list according to IMDb. Released in 2016, it follows the same familiar storyline as its predecessors, but the stakes are much higher.
Once again, Hannah Swensen discovers a lifeless body in her seemingly tranquil town, but this time, it's the town sheriff. With one of her close family members emerging as the prime suspect, Hannah is determined to uncover the truth. However, the perpetrator might strike before she does. Amidst navigating the complexities of her romantic life, Hannah seems to be more interested in expanding her investigative skills.
While some viewers have described this installment as cozy and charming, others have criticized the casting choices and the predictability of the plot. To form your own opinion, you'll have to watch it for yourself.
Murder, She Baked: Just Desserts (2017) — 5.8/10
In 2017, the "Murder, She Baked" franchise welcomed its fifth installment, "Murder, She Baked: Just Desserts," marking a departure as Hannah Swensen isn't the one stumbling upon the victim's body for the first time. Despite receiving mixed reviews from IMDb users and securing fifth place on our list, this movie remains essential for fans eager to follow Hannah's romantic developments.
As she prepares to judge a baking competition, Hannah's fellow judge is murdered, and while Mike Kingston had previously asked her not to interfere with the investigation, this time around, he wholeheartedly welcomes her help. Additionally, viewers are treated to long-awaited romantic developments between the two, adding another layer of intrigue.
While some IMDb users have praised this one as the best in the Hannah Swensen series, others have criticized it for being unbelievable and, you guessed it, predictable. If you ask us, the romantic twists make it more than worthy of a watch.
Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (2021) — 6.9/10
After a hiatus of four years, Hannah Swensen and Mike Kingston returned to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries with a revitalized "Murder, She Baked" franchise, now titled "A Hannah Swensen Mystery." In the 2021 installment, "Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," which marks either the first or sixth in the series depending on how you count, Hannah and Mike are now officially engaged.
When Hannah discovers a body at her gym, she can't resist getting involved in the investigation, as you might've expected. While the murder plot follows a familiar formula, offering little in terms of novelty, fans of the series may still find enjoyment in witnessing Hannah and Mike's romantic journey.
Reviews on IMDb suggest that this installment doesn't quite stand out compared to others in the franchise, earning it a modest placement in our ranking list. However, for loyal Hallmark fans, this movie is still a must-see as Hannah finally secures Mike's affection for good.
Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (2023) — 6.3/10
The seventh installment of the beloved Hallmark franchise, titled "Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," broke new ground both in terms of the featured mystery and the ever-evolving romance between Hannah Swensen and Mike Kingston.
In this 2023 installment, Hannah finds herself drawn into investigating a murder that occurred decades ago, much to Mike's anticipated disapproval. Complicating matters, Hannah discovers that Mike went behind her back with a piece of evidence, leading her to make the difficult decision to call off their engagement.
While "Carrot Cake Murder" received fewer IMDb reviews compared to its predecessors due to its later release date, it remains a compelling addition to the series. Despite ranking in seventh place on our list, the exploration of a cold case adds an intriguing twist to the Hallmark mystery franchise, leaving viewers eager to see the resolution of both the case and the relationship between Hannah and Mike.
A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (2023) — 6.9/10
The eighth Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original featuring Hannah Swensen and Mike Kingston, titled "A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," received the lowest rating on IMDb, but don't let numbers fool you.
Premiering in 2023, "A Zest for Death" centers on a murder investigation led by Mike, with Hannah playing her seasoned, unofficial detective role as they navigate their (still) strained relationship. This installment delves deeper into Hannah's family dynamics, as her mother was the one who found the victim's lifeless body.
Despite its weak ranking, "A Zest for Death" will leave you with a zest for this movie series. With Hannah and Mike cautiously interacting while tackling another case, viewers will be reminded why they keep coming back for seconds. Notably, the seasoned cast seamlessly integrates with newcomers, ensuring a satisfying experience for Hallmark fans with a sleuth tooth.
How We Ranked The Movies
To create a ranking of the "Murder, She Baked" franchise movies that considers both the viewer rating and the number of votes cast, we used a weighted average approach. This method involves calculating a weighted score for each of the movies based on its IMDb rating and the number of people that have rated it.
Topping our list is "Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery," which garnered a score of 6.6 out of 10 from a substantial 2.4k votes, making it both the most-reviewed and highest-rated installment in the franchise.
Following closely is "Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery," with a rating of 6.8 out of 10. Despite its slightly higher overall rating compared to its predecessor, its lower number of votes (1.7k) placed it in second place.
Coming in third is "Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery," which received a solid rating of 6.9 out of 10 based on 1.5k votes. Again, a smaller number of votes solidified it in third place despite a higher overall rating.
Securing the fourth spot is "Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe," which earned a score of 6.7 out of 10 from 1.4k voters.
In fifth place is "Murder, She Baked: Just Desserts," with a lower rating of 5.8 out of 10, based on 1.2k votes.
The sixth position goes to "Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," the first installment of the revived franchise, which received a high rating of 6.9 out of 10 but only garnered 831 votes.
In seventh place is "Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," which scored 6.3 out of 10, based on the ratings of 613 voters.
Rounding out the list is "A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," with a rating of 6.9 out of 10, but due to its lower number of votes (368), it ranks lowest among the franchise installments (mathematically, at least).
You can find the first four films of the franchise available for streaming on Hoopla, DirecTV, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV. The fifth installment is exclusively on Hoopla, while the sixth movie can be rented through Apple TV. The seventh installment is accessible for streaming on DirecTV, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV. However, the eight Hannah Swensen movie is not yet available on any streaming platform.