All Of Alison Sweeney & Cameron Mathison's Hallmark Murder She Baked Mysteries Ranked

Alison Sweeney has become synonymous with the Hallmark Channel since her debut in 2013, and the star has a particular penchant for solving crimes on-screen. With nearly 30 Hallmark movies she's starred in, Sweeney has made a name for herself as Hannah Swensen in the "Murder, She Baked" franchise, which was later revived as the "A Hannah Swensen Mystery" series. Hannah is a professional baker with a knack for amateur sleuthing who can't help but get involved in a murder investigation or two (or eight).

On Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Sweeney has been effortlessly bringing to life Hannah's adventures as she finds herself entangled in murder investigations, along with navigating her complicated love life. While Sweeney can't pick just one favorite Hallmark co-star, our favorite of hers is undoubtedly Cameron Mathison, who plays the charming out-of-town detective Mike Kingston, assigned to all the mysterious murders that Hannah can't keep her fingers out of, as well as her love interest.

We've ranked all eight movies from the beloved Hallmark franchise — "Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery," "Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery," "Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery," "Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe," "Murder, She Baked: Just Desserts," "Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," "Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," and "A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery" — using a weighted average method based on IMDb ratings. For a detailed explanation of our selection process, please refer to the methodology provided at the end of this article. Beware, there are some minor spoilers ahead.