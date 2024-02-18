How Usher Pulled Off Getting Married And Performing At The Super Bowl On The Same Day
Usher and longtime partner Jennifer Goicoechea shocked the world when they decided to marry over Super Bowl weekend. The moment was special because it occurred shortly before Usher graced the stage during his record-setting halftime show. What's even more impressive is how the couple was able to pull off such a hasty wedding before the singer's big moment.
Aside from the occasional social media post, Usher and Goicoechea have managed to keep most of their relationship under wraps. They were initially linked in 2016 when Goicoechea shared an Instagram image of her whispering in Usher's ear. However, it seems their relationship took a romantic turn in 2019. Since then, they've welcomed two children: daughter Sovereign Bo in 2020 and son Sire Castrello in 2021. They have blended a beautiful family, which includes Usher's two older sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster. The singer and Goicoechea made their union official in the most Las Vegas way possible.
Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea had a drive-thru wedding
Considering the hectic schedule surrounding the Super Bowl, having a wedding before the game and a halftime performance would appear extremely difficult. Thankfully for Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea, Vegas was the perfect city for a quick and simple ceremony. Just hours before the event, Usher and Goicoechea visited Vegas Weddings. The company, which offers couples stress-free solutions for nuptials, has several venues to choose from: their chapel, an outdoor location, a Hilton Garden Inn, and a drive-thru. Usher and Goicoechea opted for the latter.
A representative for the "Confessions" star confirmed the exciting news to People. Vegas Weddings also praised the couple, telling the outlet, "We were beyond thrilled to host in this epic day for Usher and his new wife." The fast vows may have come as a surprise, but it seems the couple began the process in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. Their marriage license, filed in Clark County, Nevada, is dated Thursday, February 8, while the game took place on Sunday, February 11, 2024.
The couple celebrated in all-white after Usher's Super Bowl performance
After the Kansas City Chiefs secured their second championship in a row, defeating the San Fransico 49ers inside Allegiant Stadium, the partying began. Usher celebrated the festive night with a dinner party at Cathédrale in Las Vegas. His bride, Jennifer Goicoechea, was in attendance, and the newlyweds were twinning in all-white looks. The Grammy Award winner sported a full-length fur coat, while Goicoechea went for an off-the-shoulder pantsuit. Several of their famous friends showed up to the party, such as Janelle Monae, Fabolous, and Jermaine Dupri, who also performed with Usher during the halftime show.
Usher and Goicoechea may not have gone the most traditional route for their wedding. Still, the pair tied the knot their way, and while it wasn't a luxurious ceremony, it seemed to have been perfect for them. As Usher told people, "I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect."