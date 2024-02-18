How Usher Pulled Off Getting Married And Performing At The Super Bowl On The Same Day

Usher and longtime partner Jennifer Goicoechea shocked the world when they decided to marry over Super Bowl weekend. The moment was special because it occurred shortly before Usher graced the stage during his record-setting halftime show. What's even more impressive is how the couple was able to pull off such a hasty wedding before the singer's big moment.

Aside from the occasional social media post, Usher and Goicoechea have managed to keep most of their relationship under wraps. They were initially linked in 2016 when Goicoechea shared an Instagram image of her whispering in Usher's ear. However, it seems their relationship took a romantic turn in 2019. Since then, they've welcomed two children: daughter Sovereign Bo in 2020 and son Sire Castrello in 2021. They have blended a beautiful family, which includes Usher's two older sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster. The singer and Goicoechea made their union official in the most Las Vegas way possible.