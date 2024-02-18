HGTV Star Nicole Curtis And Her Ex Shane Maguire Didn't Have A Smooth Split

HGTV's Nicole Curtis took a step back from her show "Rehab Addict" in 2018 to focus more on her family, including her oldest son, Ethan, and her youngest, Harper, who she shares with Shane Maguire. It was a break from how the mother of two had done things in the past when she brought Ethan to set with her and worked nearly 24 hours a day to make a name for herself with HGTV. Curtis said to People, "I could just be at home, being a mom. When I had a chance for that to happen, I took it because I didn't have that the first time around." It may have been especially important to the home rehabber because she confessed she feared Maguire's willingness to fulfill his parental role.

Curtis gave birth to Harper in 2015 and wrote in her memoir "Better Than New" that she was under the impression Maguire didn't want to be involved in the little boy's life. Even when Curtis and Maguire were dating, they weren't ever truly a solid pair; instead, they had an on-and-off relationship that was broken off for good just before Curtis learned she was expecting. However, shortly after their son's arrival, Maguire filed a custody suit indicating he wanted a role in Harper's life.

The December 2015 filing was not only for joint custody but paternity, too, which a DNA test proved. Once it was official that Maguire was Harper's father, Curtis's belief that they could have a clean split evaporated.