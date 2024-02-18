The Stunning Transformation Of Princess Alexandra Of Hanover

For years, the Monégasque royals have fascinated fans around the world — especially since Hollywood star Grace Kelly married into the royal family in 1956. Now, there is a new young Monégasque royal who is capturing our attention. Princess Alexandra of Hanover, the granddaughter of Grace Kelly and her husband Prince Rainier III, is growing up into a smart, stylish princess paving the way for a new generation of European royals.

Alexandra was born in 1999 to Princess Caroline of Monaco, the daughter of Kelly and Rainier. Alexandra grew up between Monaco, Paris, and Austria. After a childhood filled with high-level figure skating, she went on to study political science and philosophy at NYU. Now, she's a frequent feature at fashion shows and is proving to be one of the most fashionable royals of her generation. Curious to learn more about Grace Kelly's grandchild? Here is the stunning transformation of Princess Alexandra of Hanover.