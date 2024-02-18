The Pop-Rock Band Prince William And Kate Middleton's Son Louis Can't Get Enough Of

Prince Louis, the youngest son of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, seems like he is quite the (adorable) handful. He's often spotted at royal events making a face or completely enjoying himself, much to the dismay of his prim and proper elders. His mom and dad don't seem to mind too much, though. In fact, they may enjoy his antics that illustrate he's a normal child. After all, William and Kate Middleton have strived to raise their kids in a more down-to-earth way that's a bit removed from the pomp and rigidity traditionally expected of royal families.

One way William's mom and dad have proven they're a bit different than their predecessors when it comes to raising their kids is by encouraging their children's musical tastes. While at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in November 2023, William gushed to the pop-rock band OneRepublic, "Louis, my youngest, loves your songs," via Express. The American-based band served as the opening act for the ceremony, something William was grateful for. "I can't thank you enough. You were amazing. What a way to start the show. That was incredible," he exclaimed, shaking hands with the group's members.

The Prince's youngest son was probably more than a little jealous that his dad got to meet his musical idols. George, on the other hand? Not so much. The future king let slip that his eldest is more of a fan of the iconic classic rock band AC/DC.