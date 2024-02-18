The Pop-Rock Band Prince William And Kate Middleton's Son Louis Can't Get Enough Of
Prince Louis, the youngest son of William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, seems like he is quite the (adorable) handful. He's often spotted at royal events making a face or completely enjoying himself, much to the dismay of his prim and proper elders. His mom and dad don't seem to mind too much, though. In fact, they may enjoy his antics that illustrate he's a normal child. After all, William and Kate Middleton have strived to raise their kids in a more down-to-earth way that's a bit removed from the pomp and rigidity traditionally expected of royal families.
One way William's mom and dad have proven they're a bit different than their predecessors when it comes to raising their kids is by encouraging their children's musical tastes. While at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in November 2023, William gushed to the pop-rock band OneRepublic, "Louis, my youngest, loves your songs," via Express. The American-based band served as the opening act for the ceremony, something William was grateful for. "I can't thank you enough. You were amazing. What a way to start the show. That was incredible," he exclaimed, shaking hands with the group's members.
The Prince's youngest son was probably more than a little jealous that his dad got to meet his musical idols. George, on the other hand? Not so much. The future king let slip that his eldest is more of a fan of the iconic classic rock band AC/DC.
The young royals come from a musical family
It's no secret that quite a few royals are big music fans. King Charles III is known to have a deep affection for classical music, a passion he has nurtured since childhood. It was reportedly the Queen Mother, his grandmother, who first introduced him to classical music. Since then, he has been an advocate for the arts and had a hand in selecting the songs for his official coronation playlist, actually commissioning six new pieces to be composed and performed.
King Charles's son, Prince William, differs slightly from his dad. In 2014, Express reported that while visiting Goole High School in East Yorkshire, the royal divulged two of his favorite performers — Linkin Park and Coldplay. However, like other princes and princesses, he was likely encouraged to pursue more traditional music. "I used to play the piano, trumpet, and drums when I was your age, but I couldn't read music," he admitted to the students.
William's wife Kate Middleton appreciates her favorite tunes, too. During an interview with Radio 1 in 2017, the pair confessed that they enjoy live shows, though their fame makes it a bit tricky to attend them. Reportedly, they were at the channel's Big Weekend in Bangor and saw rapper Tinie Tempah. They also saw Will's favorite, Coldplay, at Wembley once. Together, the couple selected popstar Ellie Goulding to perform at their wedding, further highlighting their appreciation for all genres.
The royal kids may have to formally learn music
While we probably won't see any of Prince William or Kate Middleton's children joining a rock band, they'll likely have to take at least some music lessons. Many previous royals had some relationship with music and probably had classical instruction. The late Queen Elizabeth studied both music and art as a child and could reportedly play the piano.
George, Charlotte, and Louis will have musical instruction at their school. In 2022, when the two oldest returned to their studies at St. Thomas's Battersea, People reported that specialist instructors taught the students music, as well as other subjects like French. By Year 3 at the institution, many students will know at least the basics of one musical instrument. Outside of educational hours, George also chose to join the school's choir. Kate divulged in 2020 that her children's other interests are music-esque as well, with George taking guitar lessons and Charlotte studying ballet, a talent she shares with her late grandmother, Princess Diana.
As they grow up, it's possible we could see the teenage royals attending musical events like their parents and other relatives have been known to do. Their aunt and uncle, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have attended a Katy Perry concert and, in Meghan's case, Taylor Swift. Even Queen Camilla was spotted breaking out her dance moves at the king's coronation concert. Clearly, musical appreciation runs in the family.