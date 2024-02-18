A Look Back At Usher's Brutal Divorce From His Ex Tameka Foster
Usher and celebrity stylist Tameka Foster's relationship was marked by both public adoration and controversy, largely for their nine-year age difference. The pair crossed paths years before their 2007 marriage when Foster worked as Usher's stylist. That working relationship turned romantic. They married months after Usher famously called off the wedding one day before it was scheduled in July 2007. They welcomed their first child, Usher Raymond V, in November 2007 and their second son, Naviyd Eli Raymond, in December 2008. Sadly, by June 2009, Usher had enough of married life and filed for divorce from Foster, sparking a brutal divorce that would see both parties hurling accusations at the other.
In Foster's response to Usher's filing, she disputed his separation timeline. Usher alleged that the two had been living apart since July 2008, though Foster maintained that they were together as husband and wife just days before the singer's June 12, 2009 filing. Even after the split was finalized in November 2009, the pair couldn't agree on custody of their sons. Usher initially sought joint custody. However, in 2012, he dragged his ex to court to seek full custody of their children, accusing Foster of being an unfit parent.
Part of this had to do with Foster allegedly trying to fight him as he dropped off their children. In the end, Usher was granted full custody, but more messy revelations would arise.
Foster accused Usher of being unfaithful
Even after the divorce was finalized, Tameka Foster made a shocking allegation about her marriage. She claimed that Usher slept with one of her bridesmaids while they were still together. This appalling incident came out in court as Foster and Usher fought over custody of their sons. Foster's lawyers even suggested that a nanny was forced to leave the singer's home after he was caught in bed with Foster's friend. During a September 2012 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Foster said she empathized with the woman, sharing, "I think that she got very close to him as a result of being my friend, and I feel like he used it to his advantage" [via Daily Mail].
That same month, Usher sat down with Oprah Winfrey, where he admitted to being unfaithful during his two-year marriage. When it came to the bridesmaid, Usher stated he did get close to Foster's former friend but maintained he never crossed the line while still married. However, he claimed they only became intimate after his divorce had officially ended.
Foster claims she didn't get much money in her divorce settlement
While many celebrity divorces end with hefty payouts, Tameka Foster revealed that was not the case in her parting from Usher. The couple had a prenuptial agreement in place, which reportedly didn't sit well with Foster. This is likely the reason why she walked away with just under a million dollars when the dust settled. As if this was not stressful enough, Usher decided to allow Foster to live in their marital home after the divorce, only to put it on the market in September 2012, giving her just 60 days to vacate.
Looking back on her situation in a September 2021 talk with Page Six, Foster shared, "The truth is, I really, really loved my husband. It wasn't bulls***. It wasn't gold-digging. I always said that I took a pay cut when I married him." Thankfully, in the years since their nasty breakup, the exes appear to be in a much more cordial space. Foster was even in attendance to witness Usher's 2024 Super Bowl performance and sent him well wishes on his wedding to partner Jennifer Goicoechea. With such a rocky past, it's great to see these two overcome their differences.