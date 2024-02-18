A Look Back At Usher's Brutal Divorce From His Ex Tameka Foster

Usher and celebrity stylist Tameka Foster's relationship was marked by both public adoration and controversy, largely for their nine-year age difference. The pair crossed paths years before their 2007 marriage when Foster worked as Usher's stylist. That working relationship turned romantic. They married months after Usher famously called off the wedding one day before it was scheduled in July 2007. They welcomed their first child, Usher Raymond V, in November 2007 and their second son, Naviyd Eli Raymond, in December 2008. Sadly, by June 2009, Usher had enough of married life and filed for divorce from Foster, sparking a brutal divorce that would see both parties hurling accusations at the other.

In Foster's response to Usher's filing, she disputed his separation timeline. Usher alleged that the two had been living apart since July 2008, though Foster maintained that they were together as husband and wife just days before the singer's June 12, 2009 filing. Even after the split was finalized in November 2009, the pair couldn't agree on custody of their sons. Usher initially sought joint custody. However, in 2012, he dragged his ex to court to seek full custody of their children, accusing Foster of being an unfit parent.

Part of this had to do with Foster allegedly trying to fight him as he dropped off their children. In the end, Usher was granted full custody, but more messy revelations would arise.