Celebs Angelina Jolie Is Said To Have Feuded With Over Brad Pitt
One iconic celebrity couple of the 2000s and 2010s, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, announced their divorce in 2016. There was lots of drama surrounding their relationship, and Jolie has been dragged into feud rumors with other celebrities who were once linked to Pitt. For example, some speculation surrounds a potential feud between Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, Pitt's first ex-wife. For one thing, rumors that Pitt cheated on Aniston with Jolie flew because he and Jolie filmed "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." Pitt and Aniston's announcement about their divorce in People said it had nothing to do with "any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media."
In a 2005 interview with Vanity Fair, Aniston said she believed Pitt's claims that he didn't sleep with Jolie. She thought their divorce announcement confirming this was accurate. However, while speaking with Vogue in 2008, Aniston wasn't too happy about Jolie's 2007 Vogue interview describing how she and Pitt got together — and feelings did seemingly start during the "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" filming.
"There was stuff printed there that was definitely from a time when I was unaware that it was happening," Aniston said about Jolie's interview. "I felt those details were a little inappropriate to discuss. That stuff about how she couldn't wait to get to work every day? That was really uncool." However, Aniston has denied rumors about a feud with Jolie. In a 2015 Entertainment Tonight interview, Aniston complimented one of Jolie's projects and implored people to "stop with the petty kind of silliness."
Another feud was supposedly due to a potential relationship Pitt had post-Jolie
Another A-lister in a rumored feud with Angelina Jolie was Charlize Theron. When there was speculation that Theron and Brad Pitt were dating in 2019, an insider told Hollywood Life that "Angelina has never been too warm toward Charlize because they've competed for some of the same roles in the past." They said the "Eternals" actor wouldn't be happy with Pitt if he dated Theron knowing that. Regarding the relationship gossip, the source added, "[Jolie] doesn't like it at all and hopes it's not true." Another source for the outlet denied that Pitt and Theron were an item.
Theron later spoke with Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" in May 2019 and explained that there was nothing to the feud rumors. Although the actors weren't close, Theron said, "I know her from events. But always so lovely. We really don't know each other. We, we're not friends or hang out, but she's never been nothing but gracious and lovely and warm." Theron's "Long Shot" co-star Seth Rogen then joked that he was the one with a feud with Jolie (not true, of course).
One of Pitt's ex-flings denied ill-will toward Jolie
Brad Pitt and model Nicole Poturalski were linked in 2020. In August of that year, an insider for OK! Magazine saw them boarding a flight in Paris (to presumably vacation in the south of France) and said they behaved like "loved up teenagers." MailOnline even called Poturalski an "Angelina Jolie lookalike" at the time.
Poturalski posted pictures on Instagram in September 2020 with the caption, "Happy people dont [sic] hate," and orange heart emojis. Some people presumed the caption was in regards to Jolie, however, and the drama surrounding her and Pitt's divorce. In a comment that seems to have been later removed, a critic said, "If so, then why [do] you and Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl" (via Entertainment Tonight). ET reported that Poturalski replied, "Not hating anyone," and also agreed with another comment denying any drama between her and Jolie. An insider for Us Weekly later said Pitt wasn't "angry or upset Nicole made a remark about 'happy people don't hate.'"
However, Pitt and Poturalski's so-called relationship didn't last long. A source told People in October 2020, "It was never a relationship. ... It was a casual fling and that's it." A different insider claimed to People in January 2022 that Pitt and Poturalski were still in contact. It seems likely that there never was a Jolie-Poturalski feud.