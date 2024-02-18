Celebs Angelina Jolie Is Said To Have Feuded With Over Brad Pitt

One iconic celebrity couple of the 2000s and 2010s, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, announced their divorce in 2016. There was lots of drama surrounding their relationship, and Jolie has been dragged into feud rumors with other celebrities who were once linked to Pitt. For example, some speculation surrounds a potential feud between Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, Pitt's first ex-wife. For one thing, rumors that Pitt cheated on Aniston with Jolie flew because he and Jolie filmed "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." Pitt and Aniston's announcement about their divorce in People said it had nothing to do with "any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media."

In a 2005 interview with Vanity Fair, Aniston said she believed Pitt's claims that he didn't sleep with Jolie. She thought their divorce announcement confirming this was accurate. However, while speaking with Vogue in 2008, Aniston wasn't too happy about Jolie's 2007 Vogue interview describing how she and Pitt got together — and feelings did seemingly start during the "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" filming.

"There was stuff printed there that was definitely from a time when I was unaware that it was happening," Aniston said about Jolie's interview. "I felt those details were a little inappropriate to discuss. That stuff about how she couldn't wait to get to work every day? That was really uncool." However, Aniston has denied rumors about a feud with Jolie. In a 2015 Entertainment Tonight interview, Aniston complimented one of Jolie's projects and implored people to "stop with the petty kind of silliness."