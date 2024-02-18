The Hilarious Way Ryan Reynolds Trolled Blake Lively While She Was Giving Birth
Some pregnant people put together what's known as a "push mix" or "push playlist"— a list of songs that they want to have playing while they're giving birth. It's typically something the mother-to-be has had a hand in creating, but in the case of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who have four kids together, Reynolds decided to add a decidedly unexpected song to the mix — Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On." It doesn't quite set the tone that most pregnant women would be looking for in the delivery room, but it certainly makes for a good story.
Lively dropped the detail about her husband's song choice to Michael Kors in 2017 as they played "Fact or Fiction" and the reaction it got in the room: "My doctor was laughing so hard that I thought she was going to drop our baby." While Lively seemed able to smile about it after the fact, Reynolds told the story of just how annoyed she was in the moment.
Blake Lively was not impressed with Ryan Reynolds' song choice
Ryan Reynolds went on "Late Night with Seth Myers" in February 2016, and he described Blake Lively's irritated reaction to his song choice: "It was like steak knives came out of her eyes. She was like, 'Are you ****-ing *****-ing me right now?'" Reynolds said it may have been down to timing since he did "right in the middle of a contraction; she was pretty much making jokes the entire time."
Given the timing of the interview, the song incident must have happened when their eldest daughter James was born. He may have learned his lesson in that moment, and we haven't heard of him following up with a similar song choice for the birth of their next three children.
Despite his pranking of his wife as she delivered their baby, it sounds like Reynolds enjoys being a dad and husband. Lively, for example, has talked about how Reynolds isn't afraid to get dirty when it comes to things like changing diapers. And while Reynolds has acknowledged facing the challenges like all parents face, he spoke at a LinkedIn event about what how much he loves to be involved: 'I really enjoy being a present dad," Reynolds said. "I love taking them to school in the morning. I love picking them up.'
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seem to enjoy teasing other
Hearing that Ryan Reynolds chose to tease Blake Lively in the middle of labor seems very much on-brand for the Hollywood power couple. They seem to enjoy pranking and teasing each other, notably on social media. For Lively's birthday in 2019, Reynolds posted a series of photos of not particularly flattering photos of his wife. After a Yankees game in 2021, Lively posted a photo of the two of them together to her Instagram Stories, writing "I love meeting fans," as reported by People.
Lively also trolled Reynolds over one of his Mint Mobile ads in 2022. It was promoting the company's family plan, and the ad featured a stand-in for Lively as his wife, as Reynolds proclaimed he was "revolutionizing the category." Lively (the real one, not the stand-in) then posted to her Instagram Stories, "my love, feel free to revolutionize the couch when you sleep on it tonight!!," per E! News.
The banter between them is sweet to see, and Reynolds and Lively, who fell in love after first being friends, have a strong relationship. It could be summed up by what Lively said at the 36th American Cinematheque Award in November 2022: "I am his home and our girls are his home, and [...] he races home, whether it's from across the globe or immediately across the street. He is hard-wired to get home," via Access Hollywood. Too sweet!