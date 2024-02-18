The Hilarious Way Ryan Reynolds Trolled Blake Lively While She Was Giving Birth

Ryan Reynolds went on "Late Night with Seth Myers" in February 2016, and he described Blake Lively's irritated reaction to his song choice: "It was like steak knives came out of her eyes. She was like, 'Are you ****-ing *****-ing me right now?'" Reynolds said it may have been down to timing since he did "right in the middle of a contraction; she was pretty much making jokes the entire time."

Given the timing of the interview, the song incident must have happened when their eldest daughter James was born. He may have learned his lesson in that moment, and we haven't heard of him following up with a similar song choice for the birth of their next three children.

Despite his pranking of his wife as she delivered their baby, it sounds like Reynolds enjoys being a dad and husband. Lively, for example, has talked about how Reynolds isn't afraid to get dirty when it comes to things like changing diapers. And while Reynolds has acknowledged facing the challenges like all parents face, he spoke at a LinkedIn event about what how much he loves to be involved: 'I really enjoy being a present dad," Reynolds said. "I love taking them to school in the morning. I love picking them up.'