The Stunning Transformation Of Liza Soberano

In 2023, Liza Soberano decided she'd had enough. She'd been one of the biggest stars in the Philippines for years, winning over audiences and critics alike through her work in films and on television. Still, she felt unfulfilled, and in an emotional YouTube video, she took stock of just how much of her life she'd given over to the entertainment industry. "I didn't have a childhood, nor did I have the chance to grow and become an adult on my own terms. I had always been told what to do, what to wear, what to say, and what not to say." And so Soberano reintroduced herself to her fans. "Now, this is not a story of bitterness or regret," she said. "In fact, it's the opposite. It's a story about growth and gratitude."

Though she's happily headed for a career reinvention, Soberano's fans have been with her through many ups and downs since her acting debut when she was a child star. She's been a model and a film star, a soap mainstay and an outspoken activist for causes she believes in. Now, thanks to her role in "Lisa Frankenstein," she even seems poised to break into Hollywood.

This is how she got here.