Inside 49ers Star Fred Warner's Relationship With Wife Sydney

Playing the Super Bowl is a career highlight for any pro football player, but the lead-up to the 2024 Super Bowl for San Francisco 49ers player Fred Warner was made extra special by his wife, Sydney Warner. The couple announced in October 2023 that they were expecting their first child together, which meant that Sydney was 35 weeks pregnant as the Super Bowl rolled around. Although there was concern that she wouldn't be able to make it to the game, Sydney was cleared to fly to Las Vegas so she could cheer on her husband.

"She's always keeping me grounded in terms of just keeping things in perspective," Fred told People in early 2024. "She's eight months pregnant right now with our firstborn son, so that's something I'm trying to balance. I'm making sure I'm giving her what she needs as well as preparing for the Super Bowl."

Despite the uncertainty that Sydney might not make it to the game, she was ecstatic that she was able to be there. "It's like a movie," she gushed to People. "And we'll be able to have these memories forever, will be able to tell our son and show him pictures like this of his mother pregnant with him and his dad, so excited to meet him, literally at the Super Bowl."