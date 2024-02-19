Inside 49ers Star Fred Warner's Relationship With Wife Sydney
Ever since news broke that Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce was dating Taylor Swift, pro-footballer romances have piqued the interest of mainstream media. There was Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen, along with Travis and Taylor, but San Francisco 49ers player Fred Warner and his wife Sydney Warner (formerly Hightower) have been making headlines since the start of their relationship in 2020.
While Sydney and Fred Warner may not garner the celebrity-worthy attention that other couples in the NFL do, they are both noteworthy figures in their own right. Fred Warner was drafted to the San Francisco 49ers in 2018 after he graduated from Brigham Young University; he's gone on to make a name for himself in the league after playing the Super Bowl in 2020 and 2024. However, it was that first loss against the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2020 Super Bowl that inadvertently brought Fred and Sydney together in a sweet way.
Fred and Sydney met after he spotted her on TV
Back in February 2020, Fred Warner and the San Francisco 49ers were licking their wounds after losing the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs. Incidentally, that resulted in Fred staying in his house and watching television, which is where he first saw Sydney Hightower on Peter Weber's season of "The Bachelor."
"He was single and just lost the Super Bowl, so he was feeling down," Sydney explained on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast (via People). "He was hanging out at his house and not leaving his room much. He would watch shows, and while he didn't watch much of 'The Bachelor,' his family did."
Fred watched as Sydney was eliminated from the reality dating show and sent packing, after which he decided to take a chance and send a message to her through Instagram. Even though Sydney admitted that all he sent was an emoji because he was sure she wasn't going to pay him any attention, his effort worked, and the couple started dating soon after.
Fred's proposal paid homage to Sydney's reality TV past
Even though Sydney Warner was eliminated from Peter Weber's season of "The Bachelor" in the sixth week, she finally found her happily-ever-after with Fred Warner. After around a year of dating, the couple got engaged in May 2021, and Fred found a special way to incorporate her reality TV history into his proposal.
Set against the beautiful backdrop of Napa, California, Fred proposed to Sydney as he gave her something she never received during her time on "The Bachelor" — a final rose. Signifying the fact that she was the one he wanted to spend the rest of his life with, Sydney accepted his proposal and the couple wed in June 2022.
"I'll never be able to express into words the magic of June 25th," Sydney wrote on Instagram, describing their wedding day. "The love and support that filled those walls was inescapable. I am still in awe that I get to be this incredible man's wife and love him for the rest of our days. We will cherish these photos and memories endlessly."
The 2024 Super Bowl was special for the couple
Playing the Super Bowl is a career highlight for any pro football player, but the lead-up to the 2024 Super Bowl for San Francisco 49ers player Fred Warner was made extra special by his wife, Sydney Warner. The couple announced in October 2023 that they were expecting their first child together, which meant that Sydney was 35 weeks pregnant as the Super Bowl rolled around. Although there was concern that she wouldn't be able to make it to the game, Sydney was cleared to fly to Las Vegas so she could cheer on her husband.
"She's always keeping me grounded in terms of just keeping things in perspective," Fred told People in early 2024. "She's eight months pregnant right now with our firstborn son, so that's something I'm trying to balance. I'm making sure I'm giving her what she needs as well as preparing for the Super Bowl."
Despite the uncertainty that Sydney might not make it to the game, she was ecstatic that she was able to be there. "It's like a movie," she gushed to People. "And we'll be able to have these memories forever, will be able to tell our son and show him pictures like this of his mother pregnant with him and his dad, so excited to meet him, literally at the Super Bowl."