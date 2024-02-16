Body Language Expert Tells Us Prince Harry's Reserved Interview Shows Respect For King Charles

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex are currently back in Canada as they work to promote the 2025 Invictus Games. The games will be held in Vancouver and Whistler and will be the first to include winter-focused sports. While there, Harry was asked about King Charles III's cancer diagnosis. After the former working royal was told about his father's cancer, Harry flew to London to visit King Charles in what many saw as proof that their love as father and son is still strong. That love for his dad was reinforced in an interview with Good Morning America, where Harry was asked about his father's cancer diagnosis. Harry said, "I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that."

The List spoke exclusively with Mark Bowden, renowned body language expert and co-founder of TRUTHPLANE, to find out what went unspoken and what that could tell us about the relationship between Harry and King Charles. To Bowden, there's clearly a lot of respect that can be seen in how Harry answers. "When questioned about his emotions regarding the meeting with his father, his eyes shift downward and to the right, suggesting an internal search for a feeling," the expert shared. "He eventually responds with the notion of gratitude for the opportunity to meet, rather than expressing a specific emotion experienced during the meeting."