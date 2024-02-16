Body Language Expert Tells Us Prince Harry's Reserved Interview Shows Respect For King Charles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex are currently back in Canada as they work to promote the 2025 Invictus Games. The games will be held in Vancouver and Whistler and will be the first to include winter-focused sports. While there, Harry was asked about King Charles III's cancer diagnosis. After the former working royal was told about his father's cancer, Harry flew to London to visit King Charles in what many saw as proof that their love as father and son is still strong. That love for his dad was reinforced in an interview with Good Morning America, where Harry was asked about his father's cancer diagnosis. Harry said, "I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that."
The List spoke exclusively with Mark Bowden, renowned body language expert and co-founder of TRUTHPLANE, to find out what went unspoken and what that could tell us about the relationship between Harry and King Charles. To Bowden, there's clearly a lot of respect that can be seen in how Harry answers. "When questioned about his emotions regarding the meeting with his father, his eyes shift downward and to the right, suggesting an internal search for a feeling," the expert shared. "He eventually responds with the notion of gratitude for the opportunity to meet, rather than expressing a specific emotion experienced during the meeting."
Prince Harry is going to keep quiet about King Charles' specific health concerns
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, may have notably stepped back from royal duties a few years ago. However, he still seems to understand the interest that people are paying to the fact that the king has been diagnosed with cancer as well as being aware of what he should and shouldn't say about his dad's health. He was thoughtful in his response in that regard, and it appears to show an ongoing respect for his father and his position as monarch despite any past (and potentially ongoing) strife between them.
"The protocols regarding news of the King's health are quite strict, with information being released exclusively by the palace or the government of the U.K.," Mark Bowden noted to The List. "Harry is aware of this, as well as the chilly Canadian temperatures that keep his body rigid. Consequently, he carefully restricts his gestures and answers to ensure compliance with these protocols."
Harry politely made it clear when asked about the king's health prospects that he considered that to be a private matter. So while it didn't tell royal fans anything new about the king's health, it does seem to show hope for a better relationship between father and son in the future.