Political Expert Tells Us Melania Trump's Fashion Consultant Fees Raise Big Red Flags

Melania Trump hasn't been joining Donald Trump much on the campaign trail as he works to become president again. It could be that Melania's distance from the campaign trail could be for Barron Trump's privacy, and Melania's focused on supporting her husband from behind the scenes. With Melania not on the campaign trail, some people are concerned that some campaign funds are improperly being used for her personal benefit.

The concern seems to center on payments by the Save America PAC, which supports Donald's reelection efforts, to fashion designer Hervé Pierre Braillard. The mid-year 2023 filing, for one, shows he was paid $18,000 a month for "strategy consulting." Braillard's connection to the former first lady includes him designing the dress that Melania wore in 2017 for the inaugural ball. Braillard has been referred to as Melania's stylist, though he told Vogue Portugal in 2017 that "my role is to dress the first lady and advise her — I'm not a stylist; I am an advisor, and she is adamant about that."

The List asked Caroline Heldman, a political science professor at Occidental College, what she thought about the payments to Braillard. For Heldman, these payments seem to be clearly problematic: "Donald Trump is signing off on the use of campaign funds for his wife's private expenses that are obviously not related to campaigning, and even if they were, would likely be prohibited under federal election laws."