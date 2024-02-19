The Olsen Twins' Biggest Scandals Over The Years
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have been in the public eye for literally their entire lives. Catapulted into fame when they were just babies with their joint role of Michelle Tanner in "Full House," the two became celebrities before their age even reached double digits. Following the conclusion of the beloved sitcom in 1995 when they were just nine years old, the sisters transitioned into successful movie careers with movies like "Winning London," "It Takes Two," and "Holiday in the Sun." Subsequently, after quitting acting, they established themselves as prominent figures in the fashion industry with their brands The Row and Elizabeth and James.
However, in addition to their immense success, Mary-Kate and Ashley have weathered their fair share of scandals over the years. From multiple legal disputes, including the Olsen twins being sued by their former employees, to associations with a human trafficking ring and involvement in the circumstances surrounding the death of a famous actor, Mary Kate and Ashley have not been immune to controversy.
While the Olsens typically maintain a strong preference for privacy and tend to keep their personal lives, including much of their drama, under wraps, details of their scandals have managed to surface in the public sphere. Here's an overview of some of the biggest scandals the Olsen twins have been involved with over the years.
Mary Kate Olsen's involvement in Heath Ledger's passing was never clarified
In 2008, the world was stunned by the unexpected passing of actor Heath Ledger. Before his tragic death, the "Brokeback Mountain" star was reportedly romantically linked to Mary-Kate Olsen, according to a source who spoke with People. "They were hooking up, but neither were particularly interested in making it exclusive," the insider explained.
However, when Ledger was discovered deceased in his New York apartment by his masseuse Diana Wolozin, the woman contacted Olsen before notifying the authorities. As reported by The New York Times, initially believing Ledger was unconscious, Wolozin pressed the speed-dial button on his phone, which dialed Olsen's number. Olsen then arranged for individuals from a private security firm to investigate the situation. After realizing Ledger was unresponsive, Wolozin called Olsen once more before calling 911. Despite attempts to revive him, Ledger was declared dead.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, Olsen was questioned by the Drug Enforcement Administration regarding various prescription medications found at Ledger's residence, as reported by the Associated Press. Notably, the former "Full House" star declined to talk without immunity and denied any knowledge of the drugs discovered at the scene. She subsequently released a statement regarding Ledger's passing, reading, "Heath was a friend. His death is a tragic loss." Olsen never publicly addressed her reported relationship with Ledger or her involvement in the events surrounding his death.
The Olsen twins were associated with a human trafficking ring
Amid the lingering questions surrounding Mary-Kate Olsen's possible connection to the events leading to Heath Ledger's tragic passing, a new twist emerged in 2012, linking the Olsen twins to another unfortunate incident. According to a report from the New York Daily News, Dale Araten, one of the bodyguards who arrived at the scene when Ledger was discovered deceased in 2008, found himself embroiled in legal trouble four years later.
As reported by the outlet, Araten was among 14 men arrested in a human trafficking crackdown after contacting two individuals running a prostitution ring in New York. During police questioning, Araten mentioned his affiliation with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, stating that he primarily worked for Dualstar Entertainment Group, the twins' entertainment company. Dualstar produced some of the Olsens' most popular movies, including "It Takes Two," "Passport to Paris," and "New York Minute."
Despite being implicated in the solicitation case, Araten denied any involvement in illegal activities, claiming that someone else had used his phone to make the incriminating call. He stated, "I've been in Miami since March [2011]. I occasionally let someone use my phone, but that hasn't happened since November 2011." The outcome of any potential legal action against Araten remains unclear, and neither the Olsen twins nor their representatives have addressed the incident publicly.
The sisters were sued by a group of interns for unpaid labor
Just a few years after being associated with a human trafficking ring, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen faced a dramatic legal dispute. In 2015, a group of interns working for their fashion label The Row filed a lawsuit against Dualstar Entertainment Group, the parent company, alleging unpaid wages and excessive workloads.
Shahista Lalani, a former design intern for the twins and the case plaintiff, claimed that the working conditions were harsh, with no breaks, overwhelming tasks, and unpaid overtime. Lalani told Page Six, "You're like an employee, except you're not getting paid. They're kind of mean to you," adding, "Other interns have cried. I'd see a lot of kids crying doing coffee runs, photocopying stuff." Notably, Lalani didn't directly work with the Olsen twins but with The Row's head technical designer. She reportedly suffered dehydration and had to be constantly available despite working up to 50 hours per week.
Annett Wolf, a representative for Dualstar, countered the interns' allegations in a statement to USA Today, stating that the company's practices complied with the law. Eventually, the Olsen twins settled the case out of court, agreeing to pay $140,000 to a total of 185 interns, according to a Page Six report. However, the settlement did not imply an admission of fault by Dualstar. A Manhattan Supreme Court filing filed by the twins' lawyer stated that they opted for the payout to "avoid the uncertainties of litigation."
They were also sued by Ashley Olsen's ex-boyfriend
In March 2020, the Olsen twins found themselves entangled in another legal drama, this time with David Schulte, Ashley Olsen's ex-boyfriend. According to Women's Wear Daily, Schulte had served as an executive at their fashion label The Row for approximately three years and filed a lawsuit against Dualstar Entertainment Group, The Row's parent company. The specifics of Schulte's grievance remained undisclosed as the case was kept sealed from the public. Interestingly, Schulte had resigned from his position at The Row without explanation just months before, in October 2019, according to an earlier WWD report. Given the timeline, it is likely that the lawsuit had something to do with Schulte's tenure at The Row. However, neither party involved addressed the legal proceedings publicly, leaving the resolution of the case unknown.
Ashley and Schulte dated two years before his appointment as The Row's exec, likely meaning that their personal history was unrelated to his resignation or the subsequent lawsuit. According to a Business of Fashion report, before joining The Row, Schulte previously worked as the president and chief executive of Oliver Peoples, a luxury eyewear brand, from 2006 to 2016.
Notably, in July 2020, WWD reported that The Row was facing financial challenges and had terminated half of its workforce. Despite the 2020 setbacks, the Olsen twins successfully revitalized their luxury brand, as evidenced by reports estimating its revenue between $250 million and $300 million in 2023, according to a source cited by the Financial Times.