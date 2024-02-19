Debunking The Reba McEntire And Dolly Parton Feud Rumors
Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton are undoubtedly two of the most prominent figures in the music industry, and what comes with that territory is, unfortunately, a lot of gossip. Despite their jam-packed schedules, which include new albums and high-profile performances like the Super Bowl, speculation about tension between them persists.
Not even McEntire and Parton's decades-long friendship has been able to put a stop to the feud rumors surrounding the two superstars. In addition to openly supporting each other in their artistic endeavors and frequently sharing stages, the two go way back. According to McEntire herself, she and Parton first crossed paths in 1977 at the Grand Ole Opry, as she shared with Taste of Country's Evan Paul in 2023. McEntire recalled that one of her initial performance slots was unexpectedly given to Parton, which McEntire didn't mind, quipping, "I said, 'She can have both of them. Can I meet her?'" Although they formally met later, McEntire vividly remembered Parton's stunning presence as she walked by, comparing her to an angel. "I thought, 'Oh my God, that's the most beautiful woman I've ever seen in my life,'" she shared.
Still, some sources continue to claim that Parton and McEntire's friendship has begun to sour behind the scenes, but we're here to debunk those rumors.
Revisiting the gossip about their alleged drama
According to an insider who spoke to OK! Magazine, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire have definitely feuded before. "There's always been a friendly rivalry there, only now Reba's pressing Dolly's buttons big-time," the anonymous person shared, adding, "Reba's always trying to one-up Dolly in everything she does." Furthermore, the source alleged that Parton was using her influence to halt the reboot of McEntire's beloved TV show, "Reba," but did not provide any evidence to support that claim.
Other than bickering over business, another purported conflict between McEntire and Parton arose over Kenny Rogers' farewell concert in 2020, where both stars performed. According to a source cited by the National Enquirer, they both believed they should headline the event. "Both of them considered themselves Kenny's closest confidante," explained the insider, adding that the two icons were furious with one another.
Despite these reports, there's no evidence to support any tension between McEntire and Parton. In fact, both have publicly expressed their love for one another, with no indication of any underlying drama. Additionally, given that both of the cited insiders were anonymous sources talking to tabloids, it's reasonable to conclude that there is no real animosity between McEntire and Parton, only mutual admiration.
The two icons seem to be very good friends
Although there are no documented records of any feud between Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire from reputable sources, both legendary singers have expressed love for each other on numerous occasions. Following the alleged drama involving Kenny Rogers, Parton took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice her support for McEntire's podcast, "Living & Learning with Reba McEntire." Along with the link to her episode, Parton wrote, "With a friendship that's lasted over 40 years, @reba and I always have a lot to talk about!"
McEntire has previously also spoken up about being a fan of Parton's work, telling Newsweek in 2023, "I grew up listening to Dolly Parton when she had her very first album, My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy." Additionally, in a 2022 interview with People, McEntire credited Parton for inspiring her to continue her career despite her age, stating, "As long as we can do what we do and still enjoy it, we can continue doing it."
Furthermore, in 2021, the two icons collaborated on a revival of McEntire's 1993 song, "Does He Love You." In a behind-the-scenes video posted on YouTube, they proved how much they enjoyed each other's company as well as working together. It's clear that despite media reports, there is no bad blood between McEntire and Parton, but rather a deep bond of mutual respect and lasting friendship.