Debunking The Reba McEntire And Dolly Parton Feud Rumors

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton are undoubtedly two of the most prominent figures in the music industry, and what comes with that territory is, unfortunately, a lot of gossip. Despite their jam-packed schedules, which include new albums and high-profile performances like the Super Bowl, speculation about tension between them persists.

Not even McEntire and Parton's decades-long friendship has been able to put a stop to the feud rumors surrounding the two superstars. In addition to openly supporting each other in their artistic endeavors and frequently sharing stages, the two go way back. According to McEntire herself, she and Parton first crossed paths in 1977 at the Grand Ole Opry, as she shared with Taste of Country's Evan Paul in 2023. McEntire recalled that one of her initial performance slots was unexpectedly given to Parton, which McEntire didn't mind, quipping, "I said, 'She can have both of them. Can I meet her?'" Although they formally met later, McEntire vividly remembered Parton's stunning presence as she walked by, comparing her to an angel. "I thought, 'Oh my God, that's the most beautiful woman I've ever seen in my life,'" she shared.

Still, some sources continue to claim that Parton and McEntire's friendship has begun to sour behind the scenes, but we're here to debunk those rumors.