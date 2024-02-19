Where Alicia Keys Stands With Her Husband's Ex-Wife After Years Of Cheating Rumors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before Swizz Beatz and singer Alicia Keys became couple goals, he was married to a woman named Mashonda Tifrere. Swizz and Tifrere, a former singer, got married in 2004 and welcomed a son, Kasseem Dean Jr., in 2006. Interestingly enough, Swizz welcomed a daughter, Nicole. with European singer Jahna Sebastian in 2008 while still married to Tifrere. However, it wasn't until his relationship with Keys that cheating rumors came to the surface.

Beatz and Keys began dating sometime in late 2008 while he was still married to Tifrere. Despite Beatz maintaining that he was a separated man, Tifrere long accused both Beatz and Keys of having an affair and being the reason for her marriage demise. Tifrere famously tweeted an open letter to Keys in September 2009 while her divorce was ongoing, writing in part, "If you are reading this Alicia, let me start by saying, you know what you did. You know the role you played, and you know how you contributed to the ending of my marriage" (via The BoomBox). Tifrere and Beatz would ultimately settle their divorce in 2010, with Keys and Beatz marrying that same year and welcoming two children: Egypt in October 2010 and Genesis in December 2014. Beatz also has an older son, Prince, from a previous relationship before marrying Tifrere. And while things were likely icy between the women at first, as time progressed, the relationship between Tifrere and Keys has come quite a long way.