Where Alicia Keys Stands With Her Husband's Ex-Wife After Years Of Cheating Rumors
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Before Swizz Beatz and singer Alicia Keys became couple goals, he was married to a woman named Mashonda Tifrere. Swizz and Tifrere, a former singer, got married in 2004 and welcomed a son, Kasseem Dean Jr., in 2006. Interestingly enough, Swizz welcomed a daughter, Nicole. with European singer Jahna Sebastian in 2008 while still married to Tifrere. However, it wasn't until his relationship with Keys that cheating rumors came to the surface.
Beatz and Keys began dating sometime in late 2008 while he was still married to Tifrere. Despite Beatz maintaining that he was a separated man, Tifrere long accused both Beatz and Keys of having an affair and being the reason for her marriage demise. Tifrere famously tweeted an open letter to Keys in September 2009 while her divorce was ongoing, writing in part, "If you are reading this Alicia, let me start by saying, you know what you did. You know the role you played, and you know how you contributed to the ending of my marriage" (via The BoomBox). Tifrere and Beatz would ultimately settle their divorce in 2010, with Keys and Beatz marrying that same year and welcoming two children: Egypt in October 2010 and Genesis in December 2014. Beatz also has an older son, Prince, from a previous relationship before marrying Tifrere. And while things were likely icy between the women at first, as time progressed, the relationship between Tifrere and Keys has come quite a long way.
Alicia Keys and Mashonda Tifrere are now close friends
Even with Mashonda Tifrere's wild accusations of Alicia Keys being a mistress to her former husband, the ladies have made amends. The pair first decided to try to bury the hatchet in 2010, though Mashonda has admitted that the conversation was more of her voicing her concerns with Keys merely listening. Another dinner took place in 2012, which Tifrere admitted to People was awkward. However, it did pave the way for more in-depth chats, and they eventually developed a true friendship. "It's larger than friendship, there's a sisterhood...We have tea, girl talk. She wants to know who I'm dating — it's really cute," Tifrere shared with the outlet in October 2018 following the release of her book, "Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family."
Keys feels the same way about Tifrere, giving her own account of their relationship in a chat with Good Morning America alongside Beatz and Tifrere in October 2018. "We love each other. I mean, we hang out with each other," the "Girl on Fire" singer revealed. "We go to dinner together. We're doing Thanksgiving, we're doing the holidays."
Tifrere supported Keys during her tour
Alicia Keys and Mashonda Tifrere's friendship was on full display in July 2022 when the author was in attendance during Keys Queen World Tour. Swizz Beatz documented the touching moment in a carousel Instagram post on July 15, 2022, which included photos of his children and one of Keys and Tifrere, all smiling and embracing backstage. This photo sparked a wave of discussion online regarding the women's history and how far they've come. While some people commended Keys and Tifrere for their growth, others couldn't understand how they've reached this point. Months later, on December 23, 2022, Beatz once again showcased the women's connection during a birthday celebration for his son, Kasseem Dean Jr. The ladies once again posed for photographs with friends and their kids.
Keys and Tifrere have come quite far since their relationships with Swizz Beatz brought them into one another's lives under less-than-ideal circumstances. The music producer and Keys celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in July 2023, while Tifrere appears to still be single. Instead, she seems to be focusing on her art endeavors, raising her son, and spreading her message of healthy co-parenting practices.