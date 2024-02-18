Katy Perry Had An Awkward Run-In With King Charles And Queen Camilla (Literally)

In May 2023, King Charles III officially had his coronation. Pop star Katy Perry performed at the event and got historic royal accommodations — she got to stay in Windsor Castle! However, that caused an awkward run-in for Perry with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

While being interviewed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Perry explained that she brought her mom along as a special guest to stay in the castle. "And there [are] certain ways that you go when you're walking through Windsor Castle and actually, we went the wrong way after the show," she said. Perry and her team were hurrying through the halls of the historic castle because she was supposed to meet the king and queen to film a clip for "American Idol" and didn't have much time to do it.

"So I was running and my whole team was running, my glam squad, everyone was running," Perry said. "I ran straight into them, and I was like 'Oop! Went the wrong way!'" However, Charles and Camilla didn't mind. They had time to film their video for "American Idol" with Lionel Richie, who made the "American Idol" collaboration of royal proportions happen and who also performed at the coronation concert.