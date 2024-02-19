Teresa Giudice Thinks RHONJ Fame Impacted Her Prison Sentence

Teresa Giudice strongly believes that her "Housewives" fame contributed to her prison sentence. Both Teresa and Joe Giudice have long maintained that she had no role in the crimes they were both ultimately convicted of. Unfortunately, that didn't sway the judge. During her appearance at BravoCon 2022, Teresa explained that Judge Esther Salas went harder on her because she is a public figure. "I got used as an example. What's the saying? The good comes with the bad. Meaning, like, because I was on TV — if I was just a regular housewife, I probably wouldn't have went to jail," Teresa shared while sitting on one of the panels at the October 2022 event, according to People.

Despite these feelings, Teresa didn't hold this against Salas, especially when the judge experienced her own personal tragedy in July 2020. Salas' son, Daniel Anderl, was murdered, and her husband, Mark Anderl, was shot multiple times when a gunman approached them in front of their home. Salas was not injured, and when Giudice heard of the shocking moment, she lent her condolences to the judge through a statement issued by her attorney, James Leonard Jr., to USA Today Network New Jersey. "She told me that would be praying very heavily for Judge Salas and her family. This is absolutely devastating."