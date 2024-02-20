Kelly Osbourne's Messy History Of Controversial Statements

Daughter of legendary rockstar Ozzy Osbourne and media personality Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne has recently found herself in a controversy that has captured public attention. "The Osbournes Podcast" host made headlines in January 2024 when she praised the use of Ozempic as a weight loss method. The medication, which is used to treat type 2 diabetes, has been in high demand for those looking to drop weight fast. Unfortunately, this has reportedly led to shortages for those who depend on the drug to treat the illness. Despite this, Kelly believes Ozempic is a great way to shed pounds, and she has used the injection during her own stunning weight loss transformation.

"I think it's amazing. There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that's isn't as boring as working out?" she told E! News during Dolly Parton's Pet Gala on January 30, 2024, adding that "People who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it." These remarks angered social media, with many feeling that Osbourne was a bit selfish in her thinking, marking the latest wave of backlash surrounding the singer. But it's not the first time she has created a firestorm, and it might not be the last either.