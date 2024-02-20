Kelly Osbourne's Messy History Of Controversial Statements
Daughter of legendary rockstar Ozzy Osbourne and media personality Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne has recently found herself in a controversy that has captured public attention. "The Osbournes Podcast" host made headlines in January 2024 when she praised the use of Ozempic as a weight loss method. The medication, which is used to treat type 2 diabetes, has been in high demand for those looking to drop weight fast. Unfortunately, this has reportedly led to shortages for those who depend on the drug to treat the illness. Despite this, Kelly believes Ozempic is a great way to shed pounds, and she has used the injection during her own stunning weight loss transformation.
"I think it's amazing. There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that's isn't as boring as working out?" she told E! News during Dolly Parton's Pet Gala on January 30, 2024, adding that "People who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it." These remarks angered social media, with many feeling that Osbourne was a bit selfish in her thinking, marking the latest wave of backlash surrounding the singer. But it's not the first time she has created a firestorm, and it might not be the last either.
Kelly Osbourne made an offensive comment about immigrants while criticizing Donald Trump
In 2015, Donald Trump was campaigning for the White House, which was marked by shocking comments and outrage. During his June 2015 launch speech, Trump made disparaging assumptions about Mexican immigrants, claiming, "[Mexico] are sending people that have lots of problems, and they are bringing those problems to us. They are bringing drugs, and bringing crime, and their rapists" [via The Guardian]. This angered many, including Kelly Osbourne, who voiced this during an August 2015 episode of "The View," though she attracted outrage of her own.
"If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilet, Donald Trump? You know what I mean?" Osbourne stated. Her comment visibly shifted the energy among her panel of hosts, especially actor Rosie Perez, who fired back at Osbourne with, "There's more jobs than that in the country for Latinos, and Latinos are not the only people who clean toilets." Osbourne faced outrage from viewers, though she addressed it swiftly with a Facebook statement shortly after the episode aired. Years later, in January 2024, Osbourne revealed how ashamed she was of her words in a chat with Rolling Stone, admitting, "It hurt a lot of people. That to me, by far, makes it the worst thing I've ever done."
Kelly Osbourne is proud of her nepotism
Cambridge Dictionary defines nepotism as "the act of using your power or influence to get good jobs or unfair advantages for members of your own family." This practice has been the topic of debate for years. However, Kelly Osbourne is happy to be a part of the community of kids with famous parents. "I'm a f–king nepo baby, and I'm proud to be a nepo baby. I'm proud of my parents' achievements ... But it doesn't mean that I should automatically be given all of these opportunities. My parents have always taught me that you have to prove yourself," Kelly added in her January 2024 talk with Rolling Stone.
Kelly has enjoyed success in several facets of the entertainment industry. Her music career spawned singles such as 2002's "Papa Don't Preach" and 2005's "One Word." During this time, she was also a star on her family's reality series, "The Osbournes." Kelly hosted "Fashion Police" for five years before leaving in 2015 following another scandal where co-host Giuliana Rancic made a racist comment about Zendaya. While it's unclear how much of an impact her celebrity parents played in her jobs, Osbourne has achieved quite a bit, even when controversy followed.