Why Blue Bloods Star Tom Selleck Was Sued In 2015

Adored actor Tom Selleck has famously portrayed New York City Police Commissioner Francis Xavier "Frank" Reagan on the television series "Blue Bloods" since its debut in 2010. As Selleck played the principled leader who often finds himself navigating professional and personal complexities, the Hollywood star found himself in some real-life legal drama, which began in 2013.

As California battled a drought, Selleck and his wife Jillie, whom he's been married to since 1987, were accused of illegally obtaining water from a Thousand Oaks fire hydrant and transporting it to their Hidden Valley ranch. In September 2013, after a water tender, reportedly under the direction of Selleck, was observed taking water from the hydrant up to eight times in a single week, the Calleguas Municipal Water District in Ventura County issued a cease and desist letter. When this did not work, Selleck was hit with legal action in a civil suit that was resolved quickly with a hefty payout.