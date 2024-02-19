The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 People's Choice Awards

Every year, the People's Choice Awards take center stage in the middle of a packed awards season. On this night, the critics and various academies step aside and make way for the rest of us to vote for our favorite artists and pieces of media of the year. So, it's only fair that we, the people, in order to form a more perfect red carpet in the future, give our two cents about whose outfits were winners and whose were not.

The People's Choice Awards are all about fun, so we expect plenty of experimentation and playfulness with the ensembles — and we certainly got our wish. Some of those fashion experiments aced it with an A+, while others straight-up flunked it with an "F" for flop. From bizarre twists on classic suits to showing quite a bit of skin and lots and lots of sequins, the reasons some of our favorite stars are gracing this particular "Worst Dressed" list are all over the map. But more stars than usual managed to make this list. And, while the people may have voted for these folks as the best of the best this year, they may need to up their fashion game for the next red carpet.