The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 People's Choice Awards
Every year, the People's Choice Awards take center stage in the middle of a packed awards season. On this night, the critics and various academies step aside and make way for the rest of us to vote for our favorite artists and pieces of media of the year. So, it's only fair that we, the people, in order to form a more perfect red carpet in the future, give our two cents about whose outfits were winners and whose were not.
The People's Choice Awards are all about fun, so we expect plenty of experimentation and playfulness with the ensembles — and we certainly got our wish. Some of those fashion experiments aced it with an A+, while others straight-up flunked it with an "F" for flop. From bizarre twists on classic suits to showing quite a bit of skin and lots and lots of sequins, the reasons some of our favorite stars are gracing this particular "Worst Dressed" list are all over the map. But more stars than usual managed to make this list. And, while the people may have voted for these folks as the best of the best this year, they may need to up their fashion game for the next red carpet.
Zanna Roberts Rassi is off to a nunnery
Zanna Roberts Rassi is a fashion expert, but it seems that her fashion inspo for this LaQuan Smith look was a classic nun's habit. The stiff, white collar left a bad taste in our mouths about this look. The long-sleeved, satin minidress with bold shoulder pads and sheer tights could have worked with some colorful styling and a very different neckline. This way, though, it looked a bit too stuffy on top and bland overall.
Sammi Hanratty's suit left one piece to be desired
Sigh... The no-pants trend strikes again. Love it or loathe it, this fashion gamble sometimes pays off, and other times, well, not so much. While we love Sammi Hanratty in "Yellowjackets," we do not love the Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit she wore with tights on the red carpet. This piece was made to look like a suit jacket, but unfortunately, it really needed the pants. The styling with sheer tights and platform sandals only made the missing pants more glaring.
Chris Olsen managed to be both shirtless and boring
Switching gears from pantsless to shirtless, TikTok sensation Chris Olsen also took to the red carpet with some skin on show. He wore flared pants and a matching open jacket with pointed-toe black shoes. Baring some chest and abs at an award show is bold by most folks' standards, so how did Olsen's outfit manage to look so boring? Our theory is all about the color; this sad beige tone washed him out and left us yawning. Picture this look in navy or deep green; we love the idea!
Brianna LaPaglia channeled her inner banana
Brianna LaPaglia? Might as well call her Banana LaPaglia with that choice of color. Bold yellow is a challenging hue for many to master. LaPaglia, who you may know as Brianna Chickenfry, however, sported a dress to the People's Choice Awards that we don't think anybody could rock. Not only was it a shocking shade of yellow, but the fabric and cut just looked like she wore a fancy bed sheet wrapped around her. Cinching this in at the waist and cutting off a bit of length may have improved this look.
Kandi Burruss wrapped herself in a golden ticket
The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" certainly know how to be the center of attention. And, on this red carpet, Kandi Burruss proved that she's no different. And, while this bold Taller Marmo minidress had some aspects we liked, other parts looked straight out of a Dr.Seuss book. It's clear that Burruss can rock a short skirt, but something this short, metallic, and bodycon was a bit too reminiscent of club wear for an award show. And let's not even start on those marabou boa-inspired sleeves — they catapulted the outfit from daring to just plain excessive.
Heidi Klum's black and white 'fit was all wrong
Heidi Klum's black and white getup? A total miss. It was a case of too much, all at once — and honestly, there was nothing to rave about. From the micro miniskirt to the major train, the dress itself had quite a lot going on. While we like the tights layered underneath the dress, the rest of the styling just added more unnecessary details to an already overly busy look. The layers of necklaces were heavy and over-the-top, and her hair would have worked better pulled back in a ponytail.
Kane Brown's pink jacket and black beanie clashed
This outfit is what we imagine the robber from the original "The Sims" game would don for a gala event — talk about a throwback with a questionable twist. That black beanie probably wouldn't work well with any suit, but this combination was particularly bad. The pale pink jacket completely washes Kane Brown out, and the lack of a shirt underneath makes this even more apparent. Sandwiching the pink in between black pants and that beanie just made for a strange, incongruous color palette.
Chelsea Lazkani looks like a studious catwoman
We can't imagine what was going through "Selling Sunset" star Chelsea Lazkani's head when she put this outfit on. The latex-looking dress was certainly a fashion risk, but we think it could have worked without the suiting aspects. The cuffs on the sleeves and collar made it look like she cut off pieces of her button-down shirt, and it just didn't work. Adding the thin glasses and slicked-back hair just made this whole ensemble even stranger.
Emma Hernan looked fresh out of the shower
Chelsea Lazkani was not the only realtor from the Oppenheim Group who left a little to be desired with her People's Choice ensemble. Fellow "Selling Sunset" leading lady Emma Hernan managed to make a black evening gown look like a post-shower ensemble. The high slit paired with the low neckline was over-the-top, but the biggest problem with this look was the styling. While the wet hair look may be trending, this wasn't the right time to rock it, and the lack of jewelry and accessories made her outfit feel unfinished.
Amanza Smith wore a bathing suit and a roll of toilet paper
Yet another "Selling Sunset" star takes a fashion tumble, with Amanza Smith potentially leading the pack as the most egregious offender. A good rule of thumb when dressing up for an award show is to always avoid looking like you have toilet paper attached to your outfit — and let's just say that Smith did not heed this advice. This bodysuit gives off a strange silhouette, while the white was giving strong public restroom vibes. A fashion statement? More like a fashion question mark.
America Ferrera's look was a dress up party gone wrong
America Ferrera typically shines on the red carpet, but this time, she didn't deliver. The mismatched pink skirt, black top, and mesh midriff cutout looked messy and didn't go together. The color and shape of that skirt reminded us of a poodle skirt with an oversized bow fit for a Disney princess. The loops in the straps are reminiscent of bra straps, and the whole silhouette throws off her proportions. Teaming it with that stern middle-part bob didn't simplify the look's busy details; it just added to the clash.
Sophia Culpo's 'fit was nothing but blah
Sophia Culpo wore one tiny minidress to the People's Choice Awards. Sure, it was skimpy on fabric, but it was even skimpier on personality. This dress was a plain, uninteresting cut in a silver and beige hue. And, while it would be hard to make this dress interesting, some bold accessories and daring styling may have helped. Instead, she opted for plain hair, accessories, and shoes.
Lainey Wilson was all set for one sad safari
Lainey Wilson might own her unique country flair, but her loyalty to a signature style is doing her no favors on the fashion front. Case in point: that Roberto Cavalli jumpsuit. A hodgepodge of animal prints, a bewildering cut, and pants that seemed to be reaching for the floor — it was a miss. And that classic wide-brim hat of hers? Instead of saving the day, it just threw the whole ensemble into further disarray. If it were in our hands, we'd go back to the drawing board with this outfit, stat.
Billie Eilish wore a baggy school uniform
Billie Eilish is killing it in her career, but her fashion choices from the 2024 Golden Globes to the 2024 Grammys have been landing her on every Worst Dressed list out there. The issues with Eilish's People's Choice Awards ensemble probably go without saying, but we'll say it anyway: this is way too casual for an award show — even a fun one like the People's Choice Awards. The casual, laidback, oversized look is one of Eilish's favorite vibes, but we're ready for her to switch things up.
Lenny Kravitz looked half-human/ half-robot
Lenny Kravitz is known for infusing his outfits with his unique personality – but the half-robot vibe just wasn't giving. There's really nothing about this 'fit that works. An oversized suit jacket sporting gigantic shoulder pads, sans shirt, teamed up with skinny leather pants? It carved out a bizarre silhouette that baffled more than it impressed. And the accessories — oversized sunglasses, a bold necklace, and fingerless gloves — didn't do any favors, only adding layers of confusion to an already perplexing look.
Gigi Gorgeous Getty wore a minidress with maxi cutouts
We've gotta hand it to Gigi Gorgeous Getty — we're impressed by how much faith she has in this dress; we'd spend all night in fear of a wardrobe malfunction. That aside, the proportions of this dress are just off. The cutouts are too big, and the sleeves are too long and baggy. Sure, we can't blame her for showing off those abs, but this would have looked much better as a top and mini skirt set than a dress with such big cutouts.