The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 Grammys

Of all the award show red carpets that roll out every year, the Grammy Awards red carpet is one of the most fun. The Grammys honor the best in music, but the fashion is often just as much of a highlight as the honored songs. The Grammys always bring in some of the biggest stars of the moment, yet the fashion isn't as somber as what you see at the Academy Awards. The result is our favorite stars taking bold, playful fashion risks, and this year's 66th annual Grammy Awards were certainly no different.

Any event that encourages self-expression in how folks dress is music to our ears. On music's biggest night this year, plenty of celebs hit all the right notes with their ensembles. Others, on the other hand, had us covering our ears. There were wild rainbow looks, ill-fitting garments, and just downright bad styling. Some of our favorite stars had some of our least favorite looks this year. But there's one thing on which we can all agree: This year's Grammys' Worst Dressed List is jam-packed with truly memorable looks.