The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 Grammys
Of all the award show red carpets that roll out every year, the Grammy Awards red carpet is one of the most fun. The Grammys honor the best in music, but the fashion is often just as much of a highlight as the honored songs. The Grammys always bring in some of the biggest stars of the moment, yet the fashion isn't as somber as what you see at the Academy Awards. The result is our favorite stars taking bold, playful fashion risks, and this year's 66th annual Grammy Awards were certainly no different.
Any event that encourages self-expression in how folks dress is music to our ears. On music's biggest night this year, plenty of celebs hit all the right notes with their ensembles. Others, on the other hand, had us covering our ears. There were wild rainbow looks, ill-fitting garments, and just downright bad styling. Some of our favorite stars had some of our least favorite looks this year. But there's one thing on which we can all agree: This year's Grammys' Worst Dressed List is jam-packed with truly memorable looks.
Billie Eilish repped Barbie
When Billie Eilish hit the red carpet for the Grammy Awards, she'd actually already won two awards that afternoon: Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Song Written for Visual Media for "What Was I Made For." Since her winning song was from the "Barbie" movie, it's easy to see why the star would want to represent the blockbuster hit with her ensemble. Yet, this oversized shirt and pants paired with a Barbie letterman jacket just didn't look like a winner's wardrobe. The Willy Chavarria jacket may have worked if paired with something dressier underneath.
Kelly Osbourne's witchy look flopped
It's difficult to look at Kelly Osbourne's Grammys look without thinking of a witch costume from Spirit Halloween. Christian Siriano's partially see-through, all-black gown was reminiscent of spiderwebs. Styled differently, though, this dress could have worked. It was the purple-dyed hair that put this look over the edge into witch costume territory. While the boombox-shaped handbag was certainly on-theme for this evening of music, it just didn't work with this super formal gown. Overall, all of these elements would have looked much better if styled differently.
Tessa Brooks' style inspo was a mustard bottle
Tessa Brooks' Grammys gown had quite a few different elements, and somehow all of those elements were wrong. From the head-to-toe mustard-inspired hue to the sparkly appliqués, and those bizarre hip cutouts, this ensemble had way too much going on. And, if all the distracting design details of this Rabanne dress weren't enough, the silhouette was confusing, too, which made Brooks' proportions look skewed. The dropped waist and strangely shaped empire seams paired with the turtleneck just alter Brooks' shape too much.
Lauren Daigle wore scraps from her sewing project
If we could ask Lauren Daigle one question, it would be "Why?" The singer-songwriter may be known for colorful out-there looks, but this just isn't the right way to do it. This asymmetrical, colorful dress looked like a mess of fabric, and it was difficult to figure out where Daigle was underneath it. It would have been hard to pull off a dress as wild as this one, but slicked-back hair and minimal jewelry would've been key. Instead, a tan top hat and pigtail braids made for a bizarre look.
Jacob Collier borrowed from his grandma's closet
Jacob Collier clearly got the memo that multicolor looks would be a trend on this year's red carpet. He didn't get the memo, though, that this is one bad trend. Collier embraced pattern-mixing with this wild, colorful suit, but these patterns are so bold and busy that he got lost in it. It would have been difficult to salvage the suit with styling, but if it was possible, a hot pink turtleneck and long necklace with a blue flower pendant was definitely not the way to do it.
Sheila E. and the amazing technicolor nightmare suit
Sheila E. also hopped on this year's colorful trend and ended up looking like a tub of rainbow sherbet. This suit's small print and mishmash of colors was overwhelming, and the oversized fit looked messy and reminiscent of pajamas. Pairing it with a slouchy, untucked shirt and flats only made this already loungewear-esque suit look more unkempt. Plus, wearing her hair down and adding big hoop earrings just added more eye-catching elements to an already overwhelming look.
Doja Cat almost looked naked
While some stars dress to impress, Doja Cat often dresses to surprise, and we frequently love it. Remember her camp cat costume at the 2023 Met Gala? We rest our case. At this year's Grammy Awards, the star surprised again, but this time, her look left something to be desired. Her Dilara Findikoglu gown matched her skin tone almost exactly, and this color choice just didn't make her pop. At the same time, the neckline had us fearing a wardrobe malfunction. Plus, her choice of glasses and a baseball cap just didn't go with the look.
Brandi Carlile's pink lemonade look wasn't refreshing
Brandi Carlile's voice is always A+, but the color palette of this Grammys ensemble earned her an F. Sure — most of us love pink lemonade when it's in a glass on a hot summer day, but not when it's inspiring a suit on the red carpet. Styling this bold yellow suit and pink silk shirt with a black shoe somehow made the color palette even worse. This yellow suit actually might have shined with a neutral or printed shirt underneath and a different pair of shoes.
Ed Sheeran paired plaid with camouflage
In Ed Sheeran's defense, he didn't think anyone could see him in his perfectly camouflaged suit ... just kidding. But, frankly, we wish we couldn't see this ensemble. With a plaid base and a bold, abstract camo print layered on top, this look had way too much going on. Despite matching his pants and jacket, this look is just messy, and the color palette managed to be boring despite having such a busy print.
Miley Cyrus wore a gold fishing net
We all know that Miley Cyrus isn't afraid to bare it all. When done right, showing lots of skin can be a bold and interesting move on the red carpet. However, Miley Cyrus' Maison Margiela ensemble was more of a head-scratcher than a great fashion statement. The dress was basically gold netting over a pair of gold underwear and gold pasties. This choice in ensemble was confusing enough on its own, but the big, voluminous hair was an odd way of styling an already exceedingly odd look.
Eryn Allen Kane headed to the Grammys from Whoville
After seeing her look on the Grammys' red carpet, Eryn Allen Kane will henceforth be known as Eryn Lou Who. The silhouette of this dress was truly unique with a super-high, fluffy hemline in the front and a train in the back. The neckline's pink and red pattern and beads were distracting, and the different fabrics just made this dress difficult to get a grasp on. Kane managed to make this dress look even stranger with a Grinch-inspired updo.
Jelly Roll sported his signature look
If Jelly Roll is gracing a red carpet, he's almost surely going to be dressed in something like this. However, while consistency is key in many things, we wish Jelly Roll would embrace some change in his wardrobe. His jacket, T-shirt, and pants are all way too big and baggy. Even if these clothes actually fit him, this outfit would still be way too casual for an event like the Grammy Awards. Sure, more laidback fashion may fly at the Grammys than other award shows, but this is still too far.
Laverne Cox dressed like a heart
We'd love to see Laverne Cox play the Queen of Hearts one day, but we did not like seeing her look like one on the red carpet. Sure, bold red may be her color, but the asymmetry and mix of fabrics on this heart-shaped dress just gave us way too many things to look at all at once. With a bold, geometric gown like this one, her choice of shoes, jewelry, and hairstyle was too romantic and soft to make the look work.
Calvin Harris wore some curtains from the thrift store
Julie Andrews famously made clothes out of the drapes in "The Sound of Music." Clearly, Calvin Harris channeled this famous moment in musical history for the biggest event in music history. But, his version just didn't work. The print and color scheme of his suit were both so "blah," and pairing it with a perfectly matching shirt underneath just made this print overwhelming. Using one element of this suit with solid pieces would have worked much better.
Chrissy Teigen looked like she got stuck in a giant rose
If her goal on Grammys night was to look like she had legs for days, then Chrissy Teigen accomplished what she set out to accomplish. If her goal was to wear a great look, she failed. Her super-short Alexandre Vauthier Couture minidress was certainly bold, but the bright pink, voluminous skirt made her look like she was getting sucked into the center of a giant flower. The unusual proportions that the skirt created made Teigen look odd and unbalanced, and her platform shoes felt like too much with the look.
Lenny Kravitz looked like a superhero movie villain
Lenny Kravitz has always had a unique sense of style; sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn't. This time, it definitely didn't. This Rick Owens ensemble was made of a tucked-in mesh shirt with leather sleeves, chunky layered necklaces, and leather pants. It made Kravitz like he belonged in a superhero movie fighting and losing against the main character. Plus, these sunglasses just made him look even more like a character and not a star in the real world.