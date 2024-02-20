Do Brittany Mahomes And Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi Really Get Along?
Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, receive a lot of air time during NFL season. Unfortunately, Brittany has more than a few haters. Online trolls have commented on everything from her behavior at her husband's football games to her fashion choices. They've even expressed vitriol for her relationship with some of Patrick's family members, like his brother Jackson, making some wonder how close Brittany is with the rest of the Mahomes family.
Thankfully, it appears that her mother-in-law, Randi Mahomes, is not among her critics. The quarterback and his wife have been together since high school when Patrick asked Brittany out, so it's safe to say that Brittany has known Patrick's mom, Randi, for quite some time. During those years, they've spent plenty of time watching Patrick on the football field, and many of those bonding moments appear happy. Randi and Brittany have been photographed in the same box, cheering on their favorite Chiefs player, and Randi has shared some of those sweet memories on her social media with heartwarming captions, like "Spending time with my family is priceless #blessed Psalms 28:7." Even when they're not brought together for Patrick's games, they still choose to hang out, such as when Randi snapped a picture of them all at a soccer game.
Randi and Brittany back up their relationship status not just with actions but with words, too. The WAG has never said anything negative about her in-laws, and Randi's comments about Brittany are overwhelmingly positive.
Randi won't stand for negativity about Brittany
Fans have noticed how Randi Mahomes has defended her son's wife, clapping back at criticizers. At first, Randi started out by retweeting a post that called out Brittany Mahomes' haters. One user posted a close-up of Patrick and Brittany's son, Bronze, looking rather stern, alongside the caption, "My face after someone complains about Brittany Mahomes." Randi promptly retweeted the post, adding, "Love this face."
Later, Randi began speaking out directly about people who had something negative to say about her daughter-in-law. The Texas native set out to dispel rumors that Taylor Swift is only being kind to Brittany because she prizes her relationship with Travis Kelce, a friend and teammate of Patrick's. Speaking to Page Six, Brittany's mom-in-law described the friendship as genuine, saying, "It's hard at this point to meet people that are true and real, and they kind of found each other and really, I mean, talk all the time," adding, "and they're like, really good friends."
Randi came to Brittany's rescue for a second time in early 2024 when the former professional soccer player's Sports Illustrated photos were released. Criticizers lamented about everything from her appearance to the fact that she was even given the opportunity. But Randi simply gushed to People, "I'm just in awe of her." She went on to praise the WAG's disciplined eating habits and commitment to a healthy lifestyle.
Brittany may not have had a choice
To be fair, Brittany Mahomes doesn't shy away from voicing her opinion and standing up for herself. However, it's also apparent that she loves her husband, Partick Mahomes – a whole lot. As does his mother, Randi Mahomes. When the two modern-day celebs met in high school, Brittany Mahomes probably wasn't about to come between Patrick and his mom. While they do seem to genuinely get along, the relationship could have been built on their mutual love for Patrick.
When she was just 20 years old, Randi had Patrick, an experience she told People helped her "grow up in a good way, in a great way." She recalls going from flopping on friends' couches after moving out of her parent's house to suddenly having a newborn. "I had someone that needed me, and so, for forever, he was my little best friend. We were together 24/7, and I learned with him," Randi explained. The doting mother still loves seeing Patrick as much as possible, even if watching him play stresses her out.
And now, Brittany Mahomes and her children, Randi's grandchildren, have also become part of those cherished family moments. She confessed about going to his games, "I get to see all my children together, and I get to see my grandkids, so I'm like, 'I'm winning no matter what.'"