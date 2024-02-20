Do Brittany Mahomes And Patrick Mahomes' Mom Randi Really Get Along?

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, receive a lot of air time during NFL season. Unfortunately, Brittany has more than a few haters. Online trolls have commented on everything from her behavior at her husband's football games to her fashion choices. They've even expressed vitriol for her relationship with some of Patrick's family members, like his brother Jackson, making some wonder how close Brittany is with the rest of the Mahomes family.

Thankfully, it appears that her mother-in-law, Randi Mahomes, is not among her critics. The quarterback and his wife have been together since high school when Patrick asked Brittany out, so it's safe to say that Brittany has known Patrick's mom, Randi, for quite some time. During those years, they've spent plenty of time watching Patrick on the football field, and many of those bonding moments appear happy. Randi and Brittany have been photographed in the same box, cheering on their favorite Chiefs player, and Randi has shared some of those sweet memories on her social media with heartwarming captions, like "Spending time with my family is priceless #blessed Psalms 28:7." Even when they're not brought together for Patrick's games, they still choose to hang out, such as when Randi snapped a picture of them all at a soccer game.

Randi and Brittany back up their relationship status not just with actions but with words, too. The WAG has never said anything negative about her in-laws, and Randi's comments about Brittany are overwhelmingly positive.