Patrick Mahomes' Mother Seemingly Defends Brittany With Mysterious Post

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, got some people wound up about a video of her as she left the stadium in Baltimore after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship over the Baltimore Ravens. However, her mother-in-law Randi Mahomes seems to be on her side.

Here's what happened that seemed to spur an online response from both Brittany and Randi. It seems likely that it started with footage that NFL on CBS posted to TikTok after the AFC Championship game where Brittany and Patrick were walking together. They share a kiss, and as he seems to be heading another direction — presumably the locker room to change — Brittany is seen asking stadium employees, "Where do we go from here?" and giving her finger a little twirl.

Some people online didn't seem to like the tone of Brittany's voice when she asked the question. "Mahomes' wife needs to get up off her high horse," wrote one TikTok commenter. Another said, "Britney[sic] Mahomes personality is BRUTAL. The attitude." And it appears that Randi has Brittany's back in the situation. At least we think so — some recent social media posts by Brittany and Randi seem a bit puzzling on their own, but when you look at them together, they all seem to connect.