Patrick Mahomes' Mother Seemingly Defends Brittany With Mysterious Post
Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, got some people wound up about a video of her as she left the stadium in Baltimore after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship over the Baltimore Ravens. However, her mother-in-law Randi Mahomes seems to be on her side.
@nfloncbs
Vegas bound ❤️ #nfl #mahomes #chiefs #nflplayoffs
Here's what happened that seemed to spur an online response from both Brittany and Randi. It seems likely that it started with footage that NFL on CBS posted to TikTok after the AFC Championship game where Brittany and Patrick were walking together. They share a kiss, and as he seems to be heading another direction — presumably the locker room to change — Brittany is seen asking stadium employees, "Where do we go from here?" and giving her finger a little twirl.
Some people online didn't seem to like the tone of Brittany's voice when she asked the question. "Mahomes' wife needs to get up off her high horse," wrote one TikTok commenter. Another said, "Britney[sic] Mahomes personality is BRUTAL. The attitude." And it appears that Randi has Brittany's back in the situation. At least we think so — some recent social media posts by Brittany and Randi seem a bit puzzling on their own, but when you look at them together, they all seem to connect.
Randi Mahomes isn't naming names but she seems
Brittany Mahomes seemed to have noticed the not-so-nice attention that she got after the Chiefs clinched their spot in the Super Bowl. She posted a graphic to her Instagram stories that read, "I take rumors as a compliment. The fact that you're bringing my name onto tables I don't sit at shows your obsession. Stay bothered." Then, just a couple of hours later, Randi Mahomes, Brittany's mother-in-law, took to Instagram stories with her own post: "NEVER WORRY about who will be offended if you speak the TRUTH. Worry about who will be misled, deceived & destroyed if you don't" (via the New York Post). It doesn't mention Brittany specifically, but it seems like it could apply to her.
It could also be that Randi is responding to some online hate she's gotten herself. Randi posted a picture to Instagram of her celebrating the AFC Championship win with her daughter-in-law, Taylor Swift, and two of her other kids, including Jackson Mahomes, and not every Mahomes fan is a fan of Jackson. One person commented, "Have some shame and stop using her for positive PR for your precious son. We all know about the alleged upcoming charges against him. This is all so disappointing."
In case you don't know about the charges against Jackson — he is currently facing a misdemeanor battery charge after being arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck and kissing her against her will in February 2023.
Randi Mahomes shared another crytic Instagram post
Not long after her Instagram stories update, Randi Mahomes posted a Bible verse to her Instagram page: "Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight." Again, there's no specific mention of what exactly she's referring to, but given some of the drama swirling around some in her family, we can guess.
The Mahomes women have dealt with haters in the past, particularly Brittany Mahomes. People have criticized her clothing choices, and they've called her immature, an embarrassment, and an attention seeker. The attention on Brittany seems to have gone up after Taylor Swift started to attend the games —Swift and Brittany even seem to have their own handshake! Brittany wrote about the increased attention, and how not all of it is good, in her Instagram stories in December 2023: "Recently there has been ALOT[sic] more rude a** people on here, waaaay more then[sic] normal."
Despite the hate being thrown her way by some, there are still those out there who are Brittany fans. On an Instagram post of Brittany standing next to Patrick Mahomes after the win against the Ravens, one commenter said: "Our king and queen. Looking beautiful! Forget the haters! We love you BOTH ... Chiefs Kingdom!!" while another said, "You all are a blessing to KC!"