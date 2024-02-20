Details About Andy Cohen And John Mayer's Adorable Bromance
Whenever you think of Bravo reality TV, Andy Cohen immediately comes to mind. He's been a staple on the channel as the executive producer of the "Real Housewives" franchise and the host of his talk show, "Watch What Happens Live" since 2009. He's also produced fan-favorite shows like "Queer Eye For the Straight Guy" and "Top Chef," as well as "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List." Cohen is one of the most entertaining figures in the media, with his easy charm and quick comebacks, so it's no surprise that he's made some lifelong friends along the way.
Despite being slammed by various housewives as they've appeared on Cohen's talk show, one friend that Cohen has kept during his career is singer and songwriter John Mayer. Even though they come from different parts of the entertainment industry, Mayer and Cohen have kept up a sweet friendship that some fans are convinced has turned into something more.
Cohen and Mayer met through a mutual friend
While Andy Cohen and John Mayer share a close bond as friends, when they first met, Cohen wasn't even sure who Mayer was at the time. The reality star and singer got in touch through a mutual friend around 2013, and a chance meeting turned into an instant bromance. Cohen recounted the day in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"I ran into them [Mayer and their mutual friend, Ricky] shopping, I don't know much about John Mayer at all or his music, and I wasn't even so sure it was him when we met. And then we went out to Bleaker Street, and there were paparazzi, and I turned to Ricky, and I go, 'Is this John Mayer that we're with?' And he said, 'Yes.'"
Cohen went on to explain that his love of the rock band the Grateful Dead bonded them even more as Mayer discovered their music and became a fan as well. Cohen's obsession even led to Mayer touring with the band, which was a dream come true for the "Watch What Happens Live" host.
Fans believe Cohen and Mayer are secretly in love
Andy Cohen and John Mayer's friendship has been a topic of speculation for fans of both men, as some believe the way they describe their relationship is a touch suspicious. There have been rumors over the years that Mayer and Cohen's friendship goes beyond a platonic connection and that they're secretly dating. Despite the fact that Cohen proclaimed on "The Howard Stern Show" that he was in love with the singer, both men insist that nothing romantic has happened between them. However, Cohen isn't shocked by the speculation about their relationship.
"Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time," Cohen explained to CNN in 2018. "I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption."
After clearing up the gossip and setting the fans straight, Cohen was asked in the same interview what he looks for in a romantic partner. As the reality TV staple that he is, Cohen isn't above stirring up some drama, so he responded to the question with, "Someone who is like John Mayer."