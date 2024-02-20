Details About Andy Cohen And John Mayer's Adorable Bromance

While Andy Cohen and John Mayer share a close bond as friends, when they first met, Cohen wasn't even sure who Mayer was at the time. The reality star and singer got in touch through a mutual friend around 2013, and a chance meeting turned into an instant bromance. Cohen recounted the day in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I ran into them [Mayer and their mutual friend, Ricky] shopping, I don't know much about John Mayer at all or his music, and I wasn't even so sure it was him when we met. And then we went out to Bleaker Street, and there were paparazzi, and I turned to Ricky, and I go, 'Is this John Mayer that we're with?' And he said, 'Yes.'"

Cohen went on to explain that his love of the rock band the Grateful Dead bonded them even more as Mayer discovered their music and became a fan as well. Cohen's obsession even led to Mayer touring with the band, which was a dream come true for the "Watch What Happens Live" host.