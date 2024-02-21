The Time Joe Biden Awkwardly Mistook Kamala Harris For His Wife Jill Biden

Throughout his presidency, President Joe Biden has had multiple situations where he's gotten his words mixed up. In one example, Joe's slip of the tongue had First Lady Jill Biden scratching her head because he got Jill and Vice President Kamala Harris switched around.

The incident happened in March 2022, during an Equal Pay Day speech for Women's History Month. Harris' husband, Doug Emoff, had contracted COVID-19 at the time, so he and Harris were not at the event. Joe started his speech strongly with, "I'm Joe Biden. I'm Jill Biden's husband and proud of it." However, a little later in his speech, Biden said, "There's been a little change in arrangement of who is on the stage because of the first lady's husband contracting Covid." Of course, "the first lady's husband" is Joe himself.

Someone interrupted Joe to point out his mistake. "That's right, she's fine," gesturing to Jill. "It's me that's not together." The crowd laughed as Joe said, "The second lady — the first gentleman, how about that?" Although Joe smiled, and the audience laughed off his slip-up, it was pretty awkward and one of many similar mistakes.