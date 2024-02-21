Burt Reynolds Still Loved Sally Field Decades After Their Split

Even before Burt Reynolds met Sally Field, he felt a strong attraction to her. Reynolds was smitten with Fields' acting prowess, and he lobbied hard for her to be cast with him in the 1977 film, "Smokey and the Bandit." Field and Reynolds began a five-year relationship and worked on three additional movies together.

Decades after they split in the 1980s, Reynolds still maintained affection for Field. "She was the love of my life, and I screwed the relationship up," Reynolds admitted to the Daily Mail in 2016. "That sense of loss never goes away." Previously, he had revisited his memories of their time together in his 2015 memoir, "But Enough About Me." As he explained in the book, after their relationship ended, Field cut off communication with him, leaving him feeling devastated.

Although Reynolds and Field were no longer talking, he was able to stay in touch with one of her sons, who informed Reynolds that Field had mentioned him frequently over the years. He held out hope for an opportunity to have a chat with her one more time. Sadly, Reynolds died in 2018 without reconnecting with his past love. Soon after, Field told The New York Times she was "flooded with feelings and nostalgia" when she thought about her doomed romance with Reynolds. Even so, Field believed he viewed their relationship through rose-colored glasses because she was unattainable. "He had somehow invented in his rethinking of everything that I was more important to him," she explained to Variety.