Meet Thandiwe Newton's Three Children

Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker are parents to three beautiful kids. They are Ripley Parker, Nico Parker, and Booker Jombe Parker. As the children of two well-respected celebrities in the entertainment industry, was it only a matter of time before they followed in their parents' footsteps? Ripley and Nico have pursued showbiz careers and are rising stars. While the future is still undecided for their younger brother, it's possible that the entire family will work together on a project one day. "My mom and I keep coming up with these crazy ideas for TV shows and movies that we always launch at him at dinner that he isn't always loving," Nico told Variety in 2020 of how they pitch to her dad. "But sometimes, he finds one interesting. It's just a matter of time. If not, I will write something for me and my mom."

Motherhood has had a tremendous impact on Newton's life. "I didn't really feel beautiful until I had my first child," she told The Telegraph in 2014. But it's not just about how her kids changed her life; she has also raised them to be outspoken and independent. "I think as a mom, it's important to teach your children that they're extraordinary, powerful beings. Your job is to keep the path clear, so there is nothing they can trip up on," Newton told Hollywood Life (via HuffPost). It's time to meet her three kids!