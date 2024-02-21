The Tragic Life Of General Hospital's Genie Francis

Genie Francis is the backbone of Port Charles on "General Hospital," transforming quite a bit over the years. Her career goes all the way back to 1976, and you would think that because her character Laura Collins has become so legendary, Francis would be leading a charmed life. While yes, she's successful and iconic, her journey wasn't without its stumbling blocks. Laura's surname has changed often over the years, but most people remember her as Laura Spencer, wife to the legendary Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary).

She got the role at age 15, and Francis wanted to be an actress from a young age. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest at 17 years old, which is posted on her website, Francis explained where it all started. "If you want something badly enough, you go out and get it. I'm really a black sheep," she said, adding: "'Cause I'm different. I was always different from the other kids at school. I just got bored with being a kid. When I was 10, I was already thinking of being an actress."

She admitted, though, that stardom was stressful. "I do feel pressured and sometimes I feel that I've almost gotten myself in over my head," explaining that because she faced one difficulty after another, "Everyone wants a piece of me! Sometimes it's overwhelming, but then I have to stand back and say, 'I asked for this.' And I did." These challenges would ultimately cause trouble in her life.