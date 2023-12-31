General Hospital's Jon Lindstrom Is Married To This Emmy-Winning Soap Star
"General Hospital" star Jon Lindstrom has a huge presence in front of the cameras, but there are some things that fans may not know about him especially when it comes to his personal life. The actor is married to a Daytime Emmy-winning actor who likes to accompany him on the red carpet whenever possible. However, the two of them often don't share photos of each other on social media, which is why fans may be surprised to hear that they are even married.
Lindstrom is someone who has been on the canvas for a very long time. When the actor began playing both Kevin Collins and Ryan Chamberlain again in 2018, fans were ecstatic to see so much of him on the small screen. But he was still very pragmatic about Ryan's demise in March 2023.
But little do some of his fans know that he's also got a partner who has deep ties and connections to the daytime television world too.
Jon Lindstrom is married to Cady McClain
Jon McClain's wife is none other than "All My Children" alum Cady McClain. As many soap fans can recall, the actor played Dixie Cooney Martin on "AMC" and Kelly on "The Young and the Restless." She also had parts in several television movies but returned to the daytime television world in 2020. McClain replaced Melissa Reeves as the new Jennifer Horton on "Days of Our Lives." The couple had a very low-key wedding when they tied the knot back in 2014.
In an interview with Soaps in Depth, Lindstrom knew that he was falling in love with his future wife while they were both on "As The World Turns" as Craig and Rosanna. Their characters happened to be falling in love in front of the cameras too but the actor says that's not how he began developing feelings for McClain. "We would finish our scenes and be done around the same time, so we often ended up taking the hour-long train ride back to Manhattan together and got to know each other that way," he recalled. "We got to be very very good friends before anything else transpired."
Cady McClain is very proud of her husband and the work he's done
Cady McClain is also someone who is incredibly proud of her partner. Back in 2020, she shared a photo of Jon Lindstrom on her Facebook account and captioned it with, "This is my husband. His name is Jon Lindstrom. He's an actor, writer, and filmmaker. My dearest love. I am so proud of him and so very lucky to be married to this incredible man." Many of McClain's social media followers were even shocked that she posted the photo as they had no idea that she and Lindstrom were a couple. Some comments from fans included, "As much as I followed 'All My Children' and 'General Hospital,' I had no idea you 2 were married!" along with, "You two make a very handsome couple! and great actors! never knew you two were married."
And it seems like the true love and support is there. When talking about his 2023 Daytime Emmy nomination, Lindstrom told Digital Journal in an interview, "It's really my wife, Cady McClain, who reminds me that the real honor is in the nomination. I am always happy to get a nomination, I'll tell you that."
It seems like the soap opera couple that supports each other and stays off social media together, stays together.