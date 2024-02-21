Inside Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane's Sweet Friendship With Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Having friends from work means something a little different if you are an actor. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Luke Macfarlane are both actors with some recognizable projects under their belts. Their friendship can be traced back to 2004 when they were coworkers (a.k.a. castmates) for an Off-Broadway play, titled "Where Do We Live."

Macfarlane and Ferguson stayed friends long after they worked together. When Macfarlane joined Instagram in 2020, Ferguson shared an Instagram post encouraging his own followers to check out Macfarlane's new account. Ferguson included a photo of the two of them from their earlier days, and a more recent one as well (also featuring Ferguson's husband Justin Mikita). "Please welcome one of my oldest and dearest friends, Luke Macfarlane, to Instagram," Ferguson said. The "Modern Family" actor mentioned how long he and Macfarlane had known each other and included a fun nickname for Macfarlane: "Go follow him! @ten_minutes_younger Love you, Lukems!"

Macfarlane wasn't a total stranger to Ferguson's followers. Many of them remembered him from his acting projects, and one commenter even said, "I recognize him from Hallmark movies!"