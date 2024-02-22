The T-Mobile Commercial You Forgot Travis Kelce Was In
Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been on the field for nearly every game, and he's gotten the win for three Super Bowl championships over five years. Not a bad record! While he's been a noted player for years, he became more a household name than ever during the 2023 season thanks to his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift. Given all of that fame, you'd be forgiven for forgetting that Kelce showed up off the field during Super Bowl LV in 2021 as a part of a T-Mobile commercial.
The commercial starred Anthony Anderson and his mom Doris competing in a football game of their own and Kelce comes in to play for "Team Mama." Kelce posted some bloopers from the commercial shoot on his Facebook page. Kelce's fans loved seeing him in the T-Mobile commercial; they especially seemed to enjoy the outtakes that he posted on social media. "Love someone who loves to have fun," one Facebook commenter wrote, and on Twitter, plenty of people noted that it was their favorite commercial of the whole game. Considering the high bar for Super Bowl commercials, that's saying something!
The T-Mobile commercial is now one of several for Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce has made some other big commercials since his Super Bowl commercial debut with T-Mobile. During the 2023 season, The Wall Street Journal tracked NFL commercials, and Travis was the celebrity who got the most screen time during the ads. He had a total of 375 ad appearances during the season, more than fellow Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes and Hollywood stars like Jason Bateman and Jennifer Garner. He was in ads for, among other things, Pfizer, Bud Light, Experian, State Farm, and Campbell's. For Campbell's, it was a family affair — he starred in the ads with his brother Jason Kelce and their mother Donna Kelce aka "Mama Kelce."
The T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial and the other national commercials Kelce has starred in are part of a plan created by his managers — brothers André and Aaron Eanes, who have known Kelce since he was in college at the University of Cincinnati. André told The New York Times about their plans for Kelce's career off the field over the years, which has included commercial work. "We positioned Travis to be world-famous," he said. "We didn't know how it would happen, or when it would happen, or what would help push that further along. But it's always been the thought in the back of our minds."
Travis Kelce's future plans go beyond commercials and football
While Travis Kelce may be riding a wave of fame and excitement with his third Super Bowl win in 2024, you might think you'd be seeing him in more commercials. But it turns out that his managers are planning to potentially transition Travis into other projects instead, like game shows or even movies with fewer, but more impressive appearances. While we're not exactly sure what Travis's future holds, one thing we can almost 100% count out is another reality show. "Catching Kelce" was a short-lived dating show that ran for one season in 2016. Not only is Kelce very famously coupled up with Taylor Swift, but he's also talked about never wanting to do reality shows again. Plus the show apparently wasn't that popular — Kelce joked in his "SNL" monologue in 2023 that people didn't really watch the show.
Even if it's not commercials or reality TV, Kelce isn't going anywhere. He's still playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, so he'll be back onscreen by the start of the season in early September 2024, if not before. Rumor also has it that he'll be attending some of Swift's "The Eras Tour" European appearances. He's also still doing his "New Heights" podcast with big brother Jason Kelce, so fans will still have plenty to enjoy.