The T-Mobile Commercial You Forgot Travis Kelce Was In

Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been on the field for nearly every game, and he's gotten the win for three Super Bowl championships over five years. Not a bad record! While he's been a noted player for years, he became more a household name than ever during the 2023 season thanks to his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift. Given all of that fame, you'd be forgiven for forgetting that Kelce showed up off the field during Super Bowl LV in 2021 as a part of a T-Mobile commercial.

The commercial starred Anthony Anderson and his mom Doris competing in a football game of their own and Kelce comes in to play for "Team Mama." Kelce posted some bloopers from the commercial shoot on his Facebook page. Kelce's fans loved seeing him in the T-Mobile commercial; they especially seemed to enjoy the outtakes that he posted on social media. "Love someone who loves to have fun," one Facebook commenter wrote, and on Twitter, plenty of people noted that it was their favorite commercial of the whole game. Considering the high bar for Super Bowl commercials, that's saying something!