How HGTV's Ben Napier Got Wrapped Up In A Fraud Scandal

In 2022, the state of Mississippi began investigating a massive fraud scandal that involved 47 defendants, some of whom were recognizable names including Brett Favre, then-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant, and shockingly, Ben Napier. However, it was later revealed that the HGTV fan favorite didn't really deserve to be wrapped up in the mess despite his connection to it.

The suit claimed that various defendants, including Favre, were actively involved in wrongfully appropriating and using welfare funds from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program to monetarily back a variety of projects dating back to 2017, such as a multi-million dollar volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi. Other places and causes to which the money was channeled included a pharmaceutical company in which Favre is an investor and a football facility at the same southern institution.

When the lid blew on the scandal, Bryant released numerous texts between himself and the former pro footballer to prove his innocence, alleging that he didn't know why Favre asked for the welfare funds. Within those texts, one name stood out among the rest: Napier's. The tweets have since been deleted, but nothing on the internet is ever truly gone forever, and fans soon wanted to know just how implicated their beloved Laurel, Mississippi, resident was in the scandal.