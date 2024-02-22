The Inspiring Story Of Barack Obama's Late Step-Grandmother 'Mama Sarah'

Barack Obama has an extensive extended family, including eight half-siblings. After Barack's parents divorced in 1964, he spent his childhood with his mother, Ann Dunham, and her side of the family. When he was 10, Barack moved back to Hawaii, where he was born, and lived with his maternal grandparents for a few years until his mother rejoined him.

The former president didn't get to know his relatives on his father's side until he was an adult. When he was in his 20s, Barack met his older half-sister, Auma Obama. The two siblings quickly bonded. Since Barack had numerous questions and wanted to learn all about his paternal relatives, Auma invited him to Kenya to meet them in person. During this 1988 trip, Barack connected with his step-grandmother, Sarah Obama. Even though Sarah had never met her step-grandson before, she had seen pictures of him throughout his childhood. Years after Barack's initial visit, she vividly recalled her step-grandson pitching in to help her while she took a trip to the local market. Barack called her "Granny," and she played a crucial role in his life. "It was Granny who served as a bridge to the past, and it was her stories that helped fill a void in my heart," he wrote in an Instagram tribute to his step-grandmother.

Sarah, who was also known as "Mama Sarah," died in 2021 at age 99. Besides inspiring Barack, she was also a role model and staunch advocate for education In her community.