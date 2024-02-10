What To Know About Barack Obama's Incredible Sisters

Family plays a pivotal role in Barack Obama's life. Michelle Obama discovered this characteristic in her husband when she went to Hawaii to meet Barack's grandparents, and she later deemed his commitment to family an important quality in a partner. "What we need is somebody who respects, and loves their family, and is going to show up for them," she said on her podcast "Michelle Obama: The Light."

Barack has eight half-siblings: six half-brothers and two half-sisters. The seven surviving siblings live all over the globe. While Barack and his maternal half-sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, spent their childhood together, he didn't meet Auma Obama, his paternal half-sister, until he was a young adult in his 20s. After Auma visited Barack in Chicago, she then invited him to Kenya. At the time, he was filled with questions about his father and paternal half-siblings. "He wanted to know everything about us, everything about my father everything about our family. I took him to so many relatives," Auma informed CNN. "It was part of finding about his own identity."

Regardless of whether or not they grew up together, Barack's two half-sisters share a lot of common ground with their half-brother. All three siblings are authors and non-profit founders. Here's what we know about these fascinating women.