What General Hospital Actor Michael E. Knight's Hiatus From The Show May Mean

On "General Hospital," Characters often come and go from Port Charles, so we didn't think much about it when Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) hopped on a plane in the February 12, 2024 episode to visit his sick mother. That is until Soap Opera Digest reported on February 19 that Knight would be off the show temporarily. Nothing further has been reported about his exit, and we don't see any upcoming credits on his IMDb page.

Odds are that he'll be back, because Martin has his hands in several storylines. He gave papers to his long-lost sister, Laura Collins (Genie Francis), so that she and her husband Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) could adopt their grandson, baby Ace (played by the Clay brothers). And when he boarded the plane, a distraught Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) made a futile attempt to catch up to him, but it was too late.

Martin believed that Lucy was cheating on him with Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner), but eventually learned that the scheming Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) was manipulating him to believe so. She knew that Lucy and Scotty were plotting against her, so her attempt to get Martin all riled up about something that didn't happen backfired, and the irascible dilettante surprisingly felt bad about it and apologized to Martin. At that point, it was too late. When he went to tell Lucy the truth, she had already (literally) had a roll in the hay with Scotty, and a furious Martin left town.