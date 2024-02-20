What General Hospital Actor Michael E. Knight's Hiatus From The Show May Mean
On "General Hospital," Characters often come and go from Port Charles, so we didn't think much about it when Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) hopped on a plane in the February 12, 2024 episode to visit his sick mother. That is until Soap Opera Digest reported on February 19 that Knight would be off the show temporarily. Nothing further has been reported about his exit, and we don't see any upcoming credits on his IMDb page.
Odds are that he'll be back, because Martin has his hands in several storylines. He gave papers to his long-lost sister, Laura Collins (Genie Francis), so that she and her husband Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) could adopt their grandson, baby Ace (played by the Clay brothers). And when he boarded the plane, a distraught Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) made a futile attempt to catch up to him, but it was too late.
Martin believed that Lucy was cheating on him with Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner), but eventually learned that the scheming Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) was manipulating him to believe so. She knew that Lucy and Scotty were plotting against her, so her attempt to get Martin all riled up about something that didn't happen backfired, and the irascible dilettante surprisingly felt bad about it and apologized to Martin. At that point, it was too late. When he went to tell Lucy the truth, she had already (literally) had a roll in the hay with Scotty, and a furious Martin left town.
Several storylines need Martin's help
On the February 19 episode of "General Hospital," it was revealed that Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) purchased the local newspaper called The Invader, which is run by his cousin and editor-in-chief Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). When Alexis threatened to quit if he messed with her way of doing things, Valentin swore up and down that he wouldn't change anything, but he did hire a new publisher: Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros).
Nina's got herself wrapped up in all sorts of drama, so if things start to go south at The Invader, Valentin may need his lawyer and friend, Martin Grey, to step in. Also, Martin and Laura's other brother, the seemingly reformed criminal Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober), now has a radio show where he preaches peace, and he can reach all the citizens of Port Charles. Laura's deduced that there must be subtext in what he's pontificating on the radio, and has decided to listen to determine what his underlying meaning truly is.
She's going to need Martin's help if Cyrus gets out of control, perhaps creating a legion of followers through his words on the air. That might not bode well for everyone if he uses the platform to put a new criminal gang together, and the siblings are going to have to unite to stop him. So Martin's eventual return is almost guaranteed.