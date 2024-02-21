The Stunning Transformation Of Anna Paquin

Very few child actors can say they've had the career that Anna Paquin has had. Since making her acting debut at 9 in "The Piano," Paquin earned has herself a credible position as one of the more influential actresses of the past three decades. Following her breakout performance, Paquin began snagging roles in films like "Fly Away Home" and "Hurlyburly." Her teenage years continued to serve her well as she found work in countless projects, such as "X-Men" and "25th Hour." Most notable, however, was her six-year run on the HBO vampire series "True Blood," which further solidified her place in Hollywood.

Although most people — even Paquin herself — would base her success on timing and luck, her efforts to keep focus on her acting career can't be ignored. In a 2019 interview with The New York Times, Paquin prided herself on maintaining positive public perception, stating: "I work, I now have a family, I'm married, I work, I do CrossFit. ... I mean, maybe someone could try to make me sound more exciting by creating a scandal for me, but I am pretty good without the drama. I like the drama to stay on-screen." Whether she's advocating for gay rights, taking part in controversial projects, or simply leading a life that successfully balances motherhood and a strong marriage, the New Zealand-raised actress has effortlessly transitioned from a shy preteen to the legendary actress we know today. To learn more about her incredible metamorphosis, here's the stunning transformation of Anna Paquin.