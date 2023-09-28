What The Cast Of True Blood Is Doing Today

Anna Paquin was already an accomplished Academy Award winner when she took on the lead role in the vampire series "True Blood." However, snagging the lead role of Sookie Stackhouse definitely put the Canadian-born actress in the pop culture limelight. Paquin portrayed the beloved half-fairy character whose adventures spawned 15 books and seven seasons. Sookie is a telepathic server at Merlotte's Bar & Grill when she meets a vampire named Bill, who introduces her to an entire world of supernatural creatures. She finds herself drawn to Bill because, unlike everyone else, she can't hear what he is thinking — a truly refreshing moment for Sookie! However, She is then thrust into multiple dangerous situations, vampire politics, and werewolf drama before her story's conclusion.

Since the finale of the HBO series, Paquin has been extremely busy in her acting career, working on other TV series like "Bellevue" and "Alias Grace," voicing an animated character in "The Good Dinosaur," and starring in a ton of films. In 2023, she starred in the Netflix film "True Spirit" about an Australian teenager who became the youngest person to sail around the world.

Paquin married her vampire costar Stephen Moyer in 2010 while the series was still in production. The pair have a set of twins together as well as two children from Moyer's previous relationships. Paquin is extremely private about her children, "You won't find any pictures of my children. That's a choice we made very specifically," she told Today.