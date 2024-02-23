Comedy Fans Will Definitely Recognize The Voice Behind The Progressive Pigeon Commercials

From Flo's upbeat sales pitches to Dr. Rick's therapeutic interventions with young homeowners becoming too much like their parents, Progressive commercials have seen some pretty iconic figures over the years. The insurance company's 2024 ad campaign is no exception, with the pigeon-centered shorts featuring the voices of comedians Retta and H. Jon Benjamin.

While Progressive has released several iterations of their avian commercials, the original featured two stop-motion style pigeons sitting atop a Progressive billboard. When the female bird, voiced by Retta, notices that the advertisement promises up to $750 worth of savings, her companion, voiced by Benjamin, begins daydreaming about "flying south" on a luxurious human plane with his potential savings. "And I won't forget the little birds out there," Benjamin's bird says. "Actually, yes, I will."

Viewers might know Retta from the cast of "Parks and Recreation" and NBC show "Good Girls," while Benjamin's deep vocals can be recognized from "Archer" and "Bob's Burgers." Both of the comedians have been featured in other commercials, but their Progressive ads mark a major collaboration for comedy fans.