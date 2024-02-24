The Touching Story Of HGTV Star Joanna Gaines' Long Lost (And Found) Aunt

In April 2023, Joanna Gaines of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" took a long-awaited trip to South Korea. The home reno star is a Kansas native, but her mother, Nan Stevens, emigrated from the East Asian country in 1972. In an effort to reconnect with her Korean heritage, Joanna set off with her husband, Chip Gaines, all their kiddos, her mom, and a few other family members, adding up to 24 in total. While visiting, the family was able to meet up with a long-lost relative — Joanna's aunt.

When Nan met her husband, Jerry Stevens, who was stationed in South Korea as a United States Army member, she couldn't wait to start a new adventure somewhere other than her hometown. However, Joanna revealed that in her excitement to start fresh, her mom may not have realized how much she was leaving behind. Joanna penned in Magnolia Journal about the time before the family trip, "My mom spent those months trying to contact her sister, who she hadn't seen in decades. The many years proved impossible to wade through. Number systems in South Korea had changed, making the number my mom had scribbled in her phone book useless," explained the People republished excerpt online.

The time between when Nan left in the early 1970s and Joanna's family trip in 2023 was likely a period of no contact for the sisters. Joanna also appears to have never spoken with or met her aunt before touching down in Seoul, South Korea.