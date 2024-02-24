Reba McEntire's Boldest Hairstyles Over The Years

When you think of Reba McEntire, you think of three things: country music, an Oklahoma twang, and red hair. The songstress has sold over 56 million albums and has topped the charts with 30-plus number-one hits. The entertainer and entrepreneur is a member of the Grand Ole Opry, has had her own clothing line, and earned Kennedy Center Honors. Her Okie accent has been heard on Broadway, on TV, in the movies, and from the red chair on "The Voice." McEntire also has a shelf full of awards that are possibly only rivaled in number by the number of hairstyles her famous red hair has been teased and sprayed into.

McEntire herself acknowledges her changing tress silhouettes have had a life of their own, becoming almost as well known through the decades as her songs. In fact, in a welcome video posted to her YouTube channel, the singer comments that in addition to being able to see all of the music videos she's shot over the years, you can also see "all of my different hairstyles."

McEntire has never changed the color more than a subtle shade or two away from her original red, but she has tried out all sorts of bold and stunning cuts and styles.