Christie Brinkley's 70th Birthday Picture Proves She Drank From The Fountain Of Youth

Once the Chuck E. Cheese and goody bag phase has passed, some people look forward to birthdays the way they look forward to tax audits (Donald Trump is said to be one of them). Others embrace the day as a start to another year of life and adventures. Christie Brinkley is definitely among the latter group. She turned 70 on February 2, 2024, but don't expect to see her standing in line for the early-bird buffet special or knitting an afghan on her rocking chair. (And puh-lease — isn't it time we stopped using those ageist stereotypes, anyway?) Instead, Brinkley posted a belated two-slide selfie to her Insta feed on the 20th, posing in black workout leggings and a white bra. Her totally toned figure and gorgeous face prove age really is just a number.

Brinkley captioned the pics with an original poem showing she feels as good as she looks. "Looking in the mirror on my 70th Birthday and what do I see, / I'm finally happy with the person looking back at me / I'm no longer critical and demanding / now I'm grateful and understanding," she wrote. "I've put this body thru it / I've broken every bone, / in tiny miracles I'm all healed / in my heart and soul I'm home / It's taken 70 years to get here, / in tears and joy I've found my happy, / so now I'm going to end this poem, / before I get too sappy!" The post received thousands of likes and approving comments, including ones from equally ageless soap star Susan Lucci and 80's pop princess Debbie Gibson.