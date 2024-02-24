The Hobby Kate Middleton And Princess Charlotte Have In Common
Kate Middleton is the Princess of Wales and the future queen of England, but at home, she's 'mum.' The royal, along with her husband Prince William, has three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. But her daughter Princess Charlotte is the one with whom she shares a common hobby.
As many royal fans are probably aware, Kate began playing the piano when she was just a child, but she only started showing off her musical talents in recent years, like at the Christmas concerts she's been hosting since 2021. Her former piano instructor Daniel Nicholls once told The Standard that the future princess certainly showed potential when she began her lessons at either the age of 10 or 11. He said, "I don't think anyone would say she was going to be a concert pianist, but she was good at it; she always did everything she was told." Now, it seems like Princess Charlotte is also becoming a royal mini-pianist, too.
Princess Charlotte loves to play the piano just like her mother
It looks like Princess Charlotte has a musical talent on the piano that she shares with her mother, Kate Middleton. Back in December 2023, the Princess of Wales opened up about how her daughter is learning how to play the piano while speaking to internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang. He opened up about the conversation that he had with Kate Middleton in an interview with Hello! magazine. He told the publication at the time, "We talked about Charlotte. Her Royal Highness talked about Charlotte's piano playing, I'm sure she's good. Her Royal Highness said to me that she said to Princess Charlotte 'Hey, look, if you practice a lot you can be like him.'"
Well, practice certainly makes perfect. As many royal fans already know, Kate Middleton has showcased her talent on the piano several times now. She gave a surprise performance during the 2023 Eurovision contest when she played a melody from "Stefania," which was also a song performed by the Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra. If that weren't enough, she also played the piano alongside Scottish musician Tom Walker at Westminster Abbey in London in 2021.
Lang added to the publication that he thinks Princess Charlotte could easily follow in her mother's footsteps with enough practice. But Kate isn't the only member of the royal family with hidden musical talents.
Queen Elizabeth played the piano too
There must be something in the royal gene pool that makes the British royals so musically gifted. Just like Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte, Queen Elizabeth also grew up learning how to play the piano, while her son King Charles also played the cello with the Trinity College Orchestra.
And while both Prince William and Prince Harry have been filmed strumming their little toddler fingers on a piano, it was the Prince of Wales who also played the piano (but wasn't very good at it). While speaking to Goole High School students in East Yorkshire, England back in 2014, he said (via Us Weekly), "I used to play the piano, trumpet and drums when I was your age but I couldn't read music. There's only so much you can remember from the top of your head."
Given that Prince William is someone who likes to cure his Monday morning blues with AC/DC, maybe he, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte can eventually start their own royal band.