The Hobby Kate Middleton And Princess Charlotte Have In Common

It looks like Princess Charlotte has a musical talent on the piano that she shares with her mother, Kate Middleton. Back in December 2023, the Princess of Wales opened up about how her daughter is learning how to play the piano while speaking to internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang. He opened up about the conversation that he had with Kate Middleton in an interview with Hello! magazine. He told the publication at the time, "We talked about Charlotte. Her Royal Highness talked about Charlotte's piano playing, I'm sure she's good. Her Royal Highness said to me that she said to Princess Charlotte 'Hey, look, if you practice a lot you can be like him.'"

Well, practice certainly makes perfect. As many royal fans already know, Kate Middleton has showcased her talent on the piano several times now. She gave a surprise performance during the 2023 Eurovision contest when she played a melody from "Stefania," which was also a song performed by the Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra. If that weren't enough, she also played the piano alongside Scottish musician Tom Walker at Westminster Abbey in London in 2021.

Lang added to the publication that he thinks Princess Charlotte could easily follow in her mother's footsteps with enough practice. But Kate isn't the only member of the royal family with hidden musical talents.