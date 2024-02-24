Nick Cannon And Mariah Carey's Divorce May Not Have Taken Romance Off The Table Forever
Nick Cannon's personal life could be the subject of a family comedy movie — he has a total of 12 kids with six mothers. However, it seems Cannon is hoping for a real-life romance movie moment with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. The couple got married in 2008, very shortly after they got together, but separated in 2014 and were officially divorced by 2016. They are still on good terms and co-parent their twins Moroccan and Monroe. While speaking with E! News in February 2024 about his Tubi show "Nick Cannon's Big Drive," Cannon didn't dismiss the idea of a reunion between him and Carey.
Interviewer Justin Sylvester said he loved watching rich couples get remarried to each other and pointed out that Carey was no longer taken (she and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka broke up in December 2023). Referring to the power couple getting back together, Sylvester asked, "Could it happen?"
Cannon said, "I mean, you gotta ask her!" and laughed. Sylvester said he would when he saw her in the coming weeks, and Cannon replied, "Let me know what she say! We can talk through you." After mentioning the vibes of Valentine's Day in the air, Cannon sounded eager and added, "Let's do it. I'm with it."
Cannon previously expressed an interest in being with Carey again
Nick Cannon has been vocal of his admiration for Mariah Carey in the past, even after their divorce. In an appearance on the "The Hot Tee Talk Show" in 2022, Cannon participated in a game called "Spin the Block," where he had to say if he would rekindle romance with any of his exes. When it was his turn to talk about Carey, Cannon said, "Of course!"
"I truly respect the relationship she's been in for quite some time," Cannon said, likely referring to Bryan Tanaka. Cannon also commended Tanaka for being good with his children. "But, come on. That's my fantasy love," Cannon said, perhaps purposefully name-dropping Carey's song "Fantasy." "That's somebody that I will always love." Cannon spoke about being "a true romantic" and on his perspective of time. He doesn't see it as a straight line (implying that he and Carey could find themselves together again). "I will never have a love like I had with Mariah," Cannon said. "And I appreciate that."
However, he said that reuniting with an old flame never works out the way you think. Cannon wouldn't want to get back with Carey if it would sour the time they had before, which he called "a fairy tale." "But if it could be the way that it was, I'm there!" Cannon said, before name-dropping more of her songs: "Always Be My Baby," "Don't Forget About Us," and "We Belong Together."
Carey seems uninterested in a reunion
Unfortunately for Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey is not so enthused at the idea of getting remarried. After he made similar comments in 2019, the paparazzi asked Carey what she thought. In a video shared by TMZ, someone asked Carey if she'd seen Cannon's comments on getting remarried. "Didn't see it!" Carey said as she entered her car. When asked if she'd take that step, Carey went with a diplomatic answer: "We love everybody."
However, once the reporter pressed for more, Carey said, "Remarrying? ... He's making this up. This is him being silly." When the reporter questioned if the singer would be fine being single "the rest of your life, basically?" Carey shot back, "What is he, the, my last hope?!" and slammed the car door, causing everyone around her to laugh (around this time, she was reportedly not single and in a relationship with Bryan Tanaka).
After Cannon's 2024 interview with E! News, a version of Carey's 2019 paparazzi interaction from The Hollywood Fix was reuploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter. Carey's fans replied to the tweet. One said, "Mariah is too good for him." Referring to the way Carey kept trying to close the car door on the paparazzi, another said, "She held that door!" with laughing and crying emojis. "A MOTHER !!!!!!!!!" Although that was a few years ago, it's likely Carey hasn't changed her mind, and any reconciliation hopes are only on Cannon's side.