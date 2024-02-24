Nick Cannon And Mariah Carey's Divorce May Not Have Taken Romance Off The Table Forever

Nick Cannon's personal life could be the subject of a family comedy movie — he has a total of 12 kids with six mothers. However, it seems Cannon is hoping for a real-life romance movie moment with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. The couple got married in 2008, very shortly after they got together, but separated in 2014 and were officially divorced by 2016. They are still on good terms and co-parent their twins Moroccan and Monroe. While speaking with E! News in February 2024 about his Tubi show "Nick Cannon's Big Drive," Cannon didn't dismiss the idea of a reunion between him and Carey.

Interviewer Justin Sylvester said he loved watching rich couples get remarried to each other and pointed out that Carey was no longer taken (she and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka broke up in December 2023). Referring to the power couple getting back together, Sylvester asked, "Could it happen?"

Cannon said, "I mean, you gotta ask her!" and laughed. Sylvester said he would when he saw her in the coming weeks, and Cannon replied, "Let me know what she say! We can talk through you." After mentioning the vibes of Valentine's Day in the air, Cannon sounded eager and added, "Let's do it. I'm with it."